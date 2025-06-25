Aisera Named to Inc.’s 2025 Best Workplaces List

SANTA CLARA, Calif., June 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aisera , a leading provider of agentic AI for business, is proud to announce it has been named to Inc.’s 2025 Best Workplaces list, honoring companies that have built exceptional workplaces and vibrant cultures that support their teams and businesses.

This year’s list, featured on Inc.com , is the result of comprehensive measurement and evaluation of American companies that have excelled in creating exceptional workplaces and company cultures–whether in-person or remote.

The award process involved a detailed employee survey conducted by Quantum Workplace, covering critical elements such as management effectiveness, perks, professional development, and overall company culture. Each company’s benefits were also audited to determine overall score and ranking. Aisera is honored to be included among the 514 companies recognized this year.

“Being named to Inc.’s 2025 Best Workplaces list is an incredible honor - and a reflection of what makes Aisera truly special: our people,” said Abhi Maheshwari, CEO of Aisera. “We’ve built a culture that values curiosity, inclusion, and bold thinking, where every team member feels empowered to make an impact. As we continue to redefine how enterprises work through agentic AI, it’s this culture that fuels our momentum and keeps us grounded in our mission to serve people first.”

Aisera’s system of AI agents is designed to transform IT and HR operations and work seamlessly across critical enterprise functions. The system enables organizations to build, deploy and manage Aisera and third-party AI agents that autonomously coordinate decision-making, orchestrate intelligent processes, and execute tasks at scale, reducing manual intervention and accelerating business outcomes. The Aisera Assistant includes a library of specialized agents for IT, HR, Finance, Facilities, Customer Service, and other departments and lines of business – ready for deployment in days. Aisera’s customers have reported over 75% auto-resolution rates for issues and queries, 78% increase in employee satisfaction, and 55% increase in productivity with operational cost reductions reaching 63% year over year.

“Inc.’s Best Workplaces program celebrates the exceptional organizations whose workplace cultures address their employees’ welfare and needs in meaningful ways,” says Bonny Ghosh, editorial director at Inc. “As companies expand and adapt to changing economic forces, maintaining such a culture is no small feat. Yet these honorees have not only achieved it—they continue to elevate the employee experience through thoughtful benefits, engagement, and a deep commitment to their teams.”

To view the full list of winners, visit Inc.com .

About Aisera

Aisera enables businesses to deliver transformative work experiences, boost employee productivity, and reduce operational costs with its award-winning AI agent platform. Aisera has been recognized as a leader in the market by top industry analysts including Gartner , Forrester , and IDC in conversational, generative, and agentic AI for enterprises.

Founded in 2017, Aisera is backed by top-tier investors such as Goldman Sachs, Menlo Ventures, True Ventures, Norwest, Thoma Bravo, Cisco Ventures, and Workday Ventures. Fortune 500 enterprises including Adobe, Workday, T-Mobile, Gilead Sciences, Amgen, and BNSF Railway rely on Aisera’s products and solutions to deliver transformative results.

Headquartered in Santa Clara, California, Aisera operates globally across the USA, Greece, India, Canada, and the UK.

To learn more or schedule a live demo, contact: info@aisera.com .

