Newsweek Launches “Fans’ Choice Awards”

NEW YORK, June 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Newsweek today announced the launch of Fans’ Choice Awards, a new program that puts the decision-making power directly into the hands of the public. By inviting fans to nominate and vote for their favorites across a wide range of categories, from best NASCAR Sports Complex to Loudest WNBA Homecourt, Newsweek is amplifying the voices of consumers and elevating the places and organizations they trust and love.

This initiative builds on the success of Newsweek’s authoritative rankings, which include input from industry experts and data analysts. Fans’ Choice adds a new dimension by focusing on heartfelt stories, loyalty, and reputation from the ground up, capturing not just quality and performance, but passion.

The launch of Fans’ Choice comes as Newsweek’s sports coverage has seen explosive growth, with readership more than doubling year over year. In May alone, Newsweek’s sports stories reached over 6 million readers, fueled by a dedicated team of contributing sportswriters who publish more than 1,500 articles each month, spanning every major sport, league, and storyline.

“Sports fans are the heart of almost every headline,” said Jennifer H. Cunningham, Editor-in-Chief at Newsweek. “Fans’ Choice gives them a direct platform to make their voices heard and highlight the performances and stories that truly move them.”

The initiative is part of Newsweek’s continued investment in creating interactive experiences for its audience and is developed in collaboration with EVG Media , Newsweek’s partner for innovative content and engagement.

“With 100 million readers, Newsweek's influence is clear,” said Brian Kolb, CEO of EVG Media. “Fans' Choice Award nomination is a testament to a brand’s superiority. Winning a Fans’ Choice Award clearly indicates that a brand has staying power and has earned the loyalty of fans. EVG Media is proud to partner with Newsweek on the Fans’ Choice Awards.”

“At Newsweek, we’re always looking for new ways to deepen our relationship with audiences, and Fans’ Choice is a perfect example of that,” said Josh Smith, Senior Director, Growth & Strategic Partnerships at Newsweek. “This initiative empowers fans to shape the conversation. It’s a reflection of how we’re evolving as a brand to be more interactive, more dynamic, and more in tune with what our readers care about.”

To participate or learn more about Fans’ Choice, visit newsweek.com/fans-choice .

