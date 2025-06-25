Questex’s Hotec Design 2025 Delivers High-Impact Connections Among Hospitality Design Leaders

NEW YORK, June 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Questex ’s Hotec Design brought together 94 buyers and 128 suppliers from 166 total attending companies for three days of focused meetings, relationship building, and idea sharing. Held June 16–18 at the Fairmont Scottsdale Princess , the event facilitated over 1,500 curated face-to-face meetings in a setting designed for meaningful connections and productive conversations. With its intimate and exclusive format, Hotec Design continues to deliver unmatched access to influential decision-makers shaping the future of hospitality design.

New to Hotec Design this year was Restaurant Connect – a dynamic addition spotlighting the powerful intersection of hotel and restaurant design. An exclusive group of leading designers, architects, and suppliers within the restaurant industry gathered to explore how seamlessly designed restaurant spaces can create more cohesive, memorable guest experiences.

The first full day of meetings began with an energizing keynote, “Unstoppable: A Story of Strength, Grit, and Greatness,” delivered by NCAA Wrestling Champion and National Wrestling Hall of Fame inductee Anthony Robles, also the inspiration behind the film Unstoppable. Known for blending meaningful networking with powerful content, Hotec events aim to spark both connection and inspiration. Robles shared his remarkable journey and the mindset that fueled it: unshakable self-belief, relentless determination, and the drive to achieve what others deemed impossible.

Hotec is deeply committed to supporting the local community. For the 2025 event, Hotec partnered with Ronald McDonald House Charities to help further their mission of offering comfort and care to families with children undergoing medical treatment at area hospitals. Hotec Design attendees assembled care packages to be distributed by the charity, providing essential resources that help families stay close to their loved ones during critical times. The Hotec Cares Charity Night also featured a raffle that allowed guests to purchase tickets for a chance to win artwork generously donated by attending supplier Indiewalls. All proceeds were donated to Ronald McDonald House Charities.

From a buyer’s perspective, Luciana Melo, Interior Designer, Upscale Architecture & Design at Choice Hotels, praised the Hotec format, “The one-to-one is very much a business transaction, but then when you're able to reconnect with that person in a social setting, your guard is down, and you get to enjoy each other’s company. It does become a more meaningful relationship at that point.”

From a supplier’s perspective, Cat Stevens, VP of Sales and Sourcing Concierge at Reid Witlin, said, “Hotec offers more opportunity for networking—it's not just focused on the one-on-one meetings. There are so many different opportunities to talk with your peers, meet people, have conversations about the industry, but also get personable.”

Amy Vaxman, Vice President & Brand Leader, Questex Hospitality Group, added, “Hotec Design sets the stage for strategic conversations that spark powerful business opportunities. In 2025, we facilitated over 1,500 one-to-one meetings—each one a targeted opportunity for hospitality design professionals to connect, collaborate, and discover solutions that move their projects and businesses forward. It all happens in a refined, relaxed setting designed to foster lasting partnerships.”

On the second full day of meetings, Daniel Lesser, Co-Founder, President & CEO of LW Hospitality Advisors, delivered the insightful keynote, “U.S. Lodging Industry H1 2025: Navigating Volatility.” Lesser discussed near and long-term risks and opportunities for the sector during uncertain times fraught with uneven market performance.

Hotec wrapped up with a “Howdy Hotec” farewell reception where attendees donned cowboy hats and their best flannel to celebrate a successful event with new and old connections alike.

The 2026 edition of Hotec Design will be held from June 22-24 at the Naples Grande Beach Resort in Florida.

