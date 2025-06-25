AGCO Fines Wine Maker Mark Anthony Group Inc. $40,000 for undisclosed payments to retailers meant to influence sales

TORONTO, June 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario (AGCO) today announced that it has ordered a $40,000 monetary penalty against alcohol manufacturer Mark Anthony Group Inc. for illegally paying retail stores to promote their products and influence alcohol sales.

In November 2024, the AGCO launched an investigation into concerns that Mark Anthony Wines had been unfairly promoting its products in Ontario. The investigation confirmed that, through a marketing firm, the company had paid more than 130 retailers up to $225 per store to display posters promoting their brands. These stores were also encouraged to purchase and stock higher volumes of the products featured in the promotions.

Under the Liquor Licence and Control Act, 2019 (LLCA) and its Regulations, licensees and their representatives are explicitly prohibited from offering financial benefits or inducements to retailers in order to increase the sales or availability of a brand of alcohol. This practice creates an unfair advantage that disproportionately benefits large multinational corporations with greater financial resources at the expense of smaller local and independent companies.

More importantly, it unfairly influences what products are stocked and promoted, potentially limiting consumer choice and compromising the transparency essential for a healthy, competitive market. The AGCO is committed to ensuring that alcohol sales are conducted fairly and transparently for the benefit of all Ontarians.

Quote

“The AGCO is committed to maintaining a fair and competitive alcohol market. Undisclosed financial incentives corrupt market integrity and are a clear violation of Ontario’s regulations. This penalty sends a firm message: we will hold all licence holders accountable for compliance and ensure that small, independent producers have the opportunity to succeed in Ontario.”

– Dr. Karin Schnarr, Chief Executive Officer and Registrar, AGCO

Additional Information

Contrary to subsection 132(1) of Ontario Regulation 746/21 made under LLCA ($40,000 penalty): The licensee directly or indirectly offered or gave a material financial or other benefit to a holder of a licence or permit under the Act, or to a person acting on behalf of that licence or permit holder, for the purpose of increasing the sale or availability of a brand of liquor.

