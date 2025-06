Issuer: Zelluna ASA

ISIN: NO0013524942

Date of transaction: 25 June 2025

Inven2 AS, a major shareholder in Zelluna ASA, has transferred a total of 120,796 shares in Zelluna ASA to two inventors, in accordance with a pre-existing private agreement.

Following the transaction, Inven2 AS holds 2,207,033 shares in Zelluna ASA, corresponding to 10.79% of the company’s outstanding shares.

Non-Regulatory Press Release