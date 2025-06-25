Argan Oil Market to Surpass USD 793.01 Million by 2032, Driven by Surge in Organic Beauty and Wellness Applications | Research by SNS Insider

Austin, June 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Argan Oil Market Size was valued at USD 375.44 million in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 793.01 million by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 9.80% over the forecast period of 2025-2032.

Increasing consumer preference for natural and organic Argan Oil boosts its application in personal care and culinary sectors worldwide

Consumer interest in natural, organic products is boosting global demand for Argan Oil in personal care, food, and medical applications. Scientific validation of its antioxidant, moisturizing, and heart-health benefits supports widespread adoption. According to the USDA, Argan Oil-infused organic cosmetics saw a 15% sales rise in 2023. Companies like Josie Maran and Moroccan Oil are expanding sustainably sourced offerings, while FDA-recognized safety for topical use enhances their medical appeal. North America and Europe drive demand through vegan and cruelty-free trends. Collaborations with Moroccan cooperatives and innovation in eco-conscious formulations further strengthen Argan Oil’s presence in wellness-oriented global markets.





The U.S. Argan Oil market is valued at USD 88.84 million in 2024, with a market share of 69.8%, and is expected to experience significant growth over the forecast period of 2025-2032.

The US Argan Oil market is growing due to increasing consumer preference for natural beauty and wellness products. Organizations like the USDA and companies such as Josie Maran have boosted awareness through sustainable sourcing and product innovation. The FDA's endorsement of topical Argan Oil further accelerates its adoption.

Key Companies:

OLVEA Morocco

Zineglob Ltd.

Arganisme

Argane Aouzac

Organica Group Ltd.

Arganfarm Sarl. Au.

Biopur Sarl

Arganbulk

Malakbio

Lipidine

Argan Oil Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2024 USD 375.44 Million Market Size by 2032 USD 793.01 Million CAGR CAGR of 9.80% From 2025 to 2032 Base Year 2024 Forecast Period 2025-2032 Historical Data 2021-2023 Key Drivers • Integration of Argan Oil into Functional Foods and Nutraceutical Products Accelerates Market Expansion.
• Application of Advanced Cold-Pressing Extraction Methods Enhances the Yield and Quality of Argan Oil.

• Application of Advanced Cold-Pressing Extraction Methods Enhances the Yield and Quality of Argan Oil.

By Grade, the Cosmetic Grade dominated the Argan Oil Market in 2024 with a 65.8% Market Share.

The dominance is due to Cosmetic Grade’s widespread use in skincare, haircare, and beauty products. Consumers favor it for its purity, moisturizing, and anti-aging benefits, supported by dermatological research. Leading brands like Moroccan Oil and Josie Maran highlight it in top-selling lines. Preference for natural, chemical-free beauty products in North America and Europe further fuels demand. Its versatility across beauty applications strengthens its lead, while Culinary Grade remains niche and primarily limited to food and dietary uses.

By Application, the Personal Care and Cosmetics dominated the Argan Oil Market in 2024 with a 57.0% Market Share.

The dominance is due to Argan Oil’s extensive use in skincare, haircare, and anti-aging products. Consumers increasingly choose natural formulations for hydration and skin repair, supported by regulatory and scientific validation. Argan Oil features prominently in products by major cosmetic brands. Compared to other segments like Medical or Aromatherapy, this category benefits from wider product offerings and higher usage frequency. Vegan and cruelty-free beauty trends further boost adoption, positioning Argan Oil as a key ingredient in clean beauty formulations.

By Region, North America dominated the Argan Oil Market in 2024, Holding a 34% Market Share.

The dominance is due to strong consumer awareness of natural and organic beauty products, especially in the U.S. FDA approvals and USDA certifications enhance trust in Argan Oil-based products. Brands like Josie Maran promote sustainability through fair-trade sourcing. Rising disposable income and wellness trends drive premium purchases. Robust e-commerce platforms boost accessibility, while marketing campaigns targeting skin and hair benefits appeal to millennials and Gen Z. Regulatory backing and frequent cosmetic trade events also contribute to sustained regional growth.

Recent Developments

• In March 2025, Josie Maran introduced a new “Golden Hour” fragrance for its Whipped Argan Oil Body Butter, driving renewed consumer excitement and limited-edition appeal.

• In May 2024, the International Argan Fair in Agadir highlighted women-led cooperatives like Arij and Doudrar, showcasing sustainable practices and empowering local communities.





