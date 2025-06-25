A New Purpose, A Loyal Companion: Retirees Invited to Raise Future Leader Dogs

Rochester Hills, Michigan, June 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Retirement is a time to slow down, savor the moment, and rediscover what brings you joy. If you're looking for a new way to give back, stay active, and enjoy meaningful companionship, consider becoming a volunteer puppy raiser for Leader Dogs for the Blind.

This summer, Leader Dog is calling on retirees and active adults to help raise a new generation of guide dogs—and the need has never been greater. Due to an unusually high number of litters expected this August, there is an immediate and urgent need for volunteers to welcome puppies into their homes and hearts.

The puppies—primarily Labrador retrievers and Labrador/golden retriever crosses—need nurturing, structured environments during their critical early months. That’s where you come in.

As a puppy raiser, you'll spend about a year helping a Future Leader Dog learn the basics they'll need before entering formal guide dog training. Along the way, you’ll enjoy:

Daily walks and fresh air with a loyal companion

A renewed sense of purpose and connection

Opportunities to socialize and meet fellow volunteers

The joy of giving someone who is blind or visually impaired the gift of independence

You’ll teach the puppy essential skills like sit, stay, polite greetings, and confident behavior in busy environments—all with the support of an experienced Leader Dog puppy counselor and a local volunteer network. No previous dog training experience is necessary, and all training materials are provided.

But timing is key. Puppies will begin arriving in early August, and new raisers must be approved and prepared in advance. That means now is the time to apply and begin the onboarding process.

This volunteer opportunity is open to individuals, couples, and families who can pick up a puppy from Leader Dog’s campus in Rochester Hills, Michigan.

Raising a Future Leader Dog is more than a rewarding pastime—it’s a way to make a real difference, share your home with a joyful companion, and be part of something bigger than yourself.

Ready to give back in a powerful way this season? Raise a puppy. Change a life.

Visit LeaderDog.org/Volunteer or call 888.777.5332 to learn more and apply today.

All Leader Dogs for the Blind services are provided free to clients thanks to our volunteers and donations from individuals, foundations, corporations, and service organizations like Lions Clubs International. Leader Dog receives no government funding or insurance payments.

About Leader Dogs for the Blind

Leader Dogs for the Blind is a nonprofit organization providing people who are blind or visually impaired with lifelong skills for safe and independent daily travel using a guide dog or a white cane. All services are provided free of charge. The organization also trains guide dogs for people who are DeafBlind, offers a summer camp for teens, and holds seminars for orientation and mobility (O&M) professionals and university students. Leader Dogs for the Blind partners with agencies and O&M professionals throughout the U.S. to provide their clients with supplemental O&M training. For more information, call 888.777.5332 or visit LeaderDog.org.

