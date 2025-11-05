A New Beginning: 65 Future Guide Dogs Waiting for Families to Raise Them

Rochester Hills, Michigan, Nov. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- At Leader Dogs for the Blind, 65 puppies are ready to take the next step in their journey to becoming guide dogs. Before they can begin formal training, these Future Leader Dogs need volunteers to welcome them into their homes and teach them the basic skills that will prepare them to guide someone who is blind or visually impaired.

“Puppy raisers are the beginning of every success story at Leader Dog,” said Vijay Joshi, Manager of Raiser and Host Experience. “They give our puppies love, structure, and new experiences that shape who they become. Their impact reaches far beyond that first year; they help someone gain independence.”

Leader Dogs for the Blind is seeking volunteers in December and January to raise puppies for approximately one year. No prior experience is needed, just time, patience, and a willingness to help a puppy grow with purpose.

Volunteers receive everything they need, including:

Expert guidance from a dedicated puppy counselor

Starter supplies such as toys, a collar, and a leash

Online training modules and community support

Flexible options such as co-raising (sharing duties between households) and the pass-along program (dividing the year into two six-month terms) make the experience accessible to families, retirees, and busy professionals alike.

“Each time a puppy leaves our Canine Development Center in a volunteer’s arms, it’s more than a beginning; it’s the moment independence starts taking shape,” added Joshi.

Every one of our 65 puppies represents a future partnership that will change a life. Leader Dogs for the Blind needs volunteer raisers now to keep these dogs' training on schedule and their futures bright.

The difference a puppy raiser makes can last a lifetime. Manny P., a Leader Dog client, shared, “Leader Dog Ivy is really going to help me walk with confidence. That’s something I noticed with my last dog. I’m able to get places faster, with more confidence. Other than being my best friend, she’s going to help me go through life as seamlessly as possible. We are going to travel the country and go everywhere together.”

Every story, like Manny and Leader Dog Ivy’s, begins with someone who said yes to raising a puppy.

To learn more about becoming a puppy raiser, visit LeaderDog.org/Volunteer/ or call 888-777-5332.

###

About Leader Dogs for the Blind

Leader Dogs for the Blind is a nonprofit organization providing people who are blind or visually impaired with lifelong skills for safe and independent daily travel using a guide dog or a white cane. All services are provided free of charge. The organization also trains guide dogs for people who are DeafBlind, offers a summer camp for teens, and holds seminars for orientation and mobility (O&M) professionals and university students. Leader Dogs for the Blind partners with agencies and O&M professionals throughout the U.S. to provide their clients with supplemental O&M training. For more information, call (888) 777-5332 or visit LeaderDog.org.

Attachments