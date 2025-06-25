Excelitas Appoints Lynn Swann to Board of Directors

PITTSBURGH, June 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Excelitas®, a leading provider of advanced, life-enriching technologies that make a difference, serving global market leaders in the life sciences, advanced industrial, next-generation semiconductor and avionics sectors, today announced the appointment of Lynn Swann to its Board of Directors.

A celebrated business leader, broadcaster and former professional athlete, Swann brings a wealth of business acumen, leadership experience and public service to the role. He currently serves on the boards of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) and its retirement services subsidiary, Athene Holding, Ltd. He has previously served on the boards of Xylem Inc., Evoqua Water Technologies, Fluor Corporation, Caesars Entertainment, American Homes 4 Rent and H.J. Heinz Company. His addition to the Excelitas board underscores the company’s commitment to attracting accomplished, high-integrity leaders who bring diverse perspectives and proven governance experience to support its continued growth and innovation.

“We are honored to welcome Lynn to the Excelitas Board,” said Ron Keating, President and CEO of Excelitas. “Lynn’s unique blend of leadership, integrity and public engagement aligns perfectly with our core values. His insights will be invaluable as we continue to expand our global footprint and deliver on our corporate purpose to Enrich Life and be Innovation Driven.”

About Excelitas

Excelitas is a leading provider of advanced, life-enriching technologies that make a difference, serving global market leaders in the life sciences, advanced industrial, next-generation semiconductor and avionics end markets. Headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA, USA, Excelitas is an essential partner in the design, development and manufacture of advanced technologies, offering leading-edge innovation in sensing, detection, imaging, optics and specialty illumination for customers worldwide. Excelitas is at the forefront of addressing many of the relevant megatrends impacting the world today, including precision medicine, industrial automation, artificial intelligence and connected devices (IoT).

Connect with Excelitas on LinkedIn, Facebook, X and Instagram, or visit our website at www.excelitas.com for more information.

Excelitas® is a registered trademark of the Excelitas group of companies. All other products and services are either trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective owners.

Contacts:

Dan Brailer

Vice President Investor Relations and Communications

dan.brailer@excelitas.com

+1 (412) 977- 2605

Scott Orr

Senior Director of Global Marketing

scott.orr@excelitas.com

+1 (781) 996-5925

Cheryl Reynhout or Jill Anderson

On Behalf of Excelitas

SVM Public Relations

excelitas@svmmarcom.com

+1 (401) 490-9700