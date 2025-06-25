Alternative Protein Market Trends Analysis Report 2025-2032 - Key Industry Players Such as Archer-Daniels-Midland and Cargill, Drive Innovation and Expansion

Dublin, June 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Alternative Protein Market Size, Share, Forecast, & Trends Analysis by Type, Application - Global Forecast to 2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
In terms of volume, the alternative protein market is projected to reach 15.37 million tons by 2032, at a CAGR of 10.2% during the forecast period of 2025-2032. The report provides an in-depth analysis of the global alternative protein market across five major regions, emphasizing the current market trends, market sizes, recent developments, and forecasts till 2032.
The growth of this market is driven by rapid urbanization, increasing consumer demand for healthier and more sustainable food options, and the surge in venture capital investments directed toward alternative protein startups.
Innovations in food processing and biotechnology, along with the high nutritional value of edible insects and other novel protein sources, are also contributing to the market's expansion. Additionally, the production and consumption of alternative proteins offer significant environmental advantages, including reduced greenhouse gas emissions, lower water and land usage, and a smaller ecological footprint compared to traditional livestock farming.
Despite these positive factors, the market faces certain challenges. The relatively high cost of producing alternative proteins compared to conventional animal-based proteins, along with a strong consumer preference for traditional meat and dairy products in many cultures, continues to restrain market growth. However, there is growing consumer interest in plant-based diets, driven by health consciousness, ethical concerns, and increased awareness of environmental sustainability.
These shifting preferences are expected to create significant opportunities for companies operating in the alternative protein space. In addition, increased government support for sustainable food initiatives, expanding product availability in retail and foodservice sectors, and strategic collaborations among key players are anticipated to further accelerate market growth in the near future.
Based on type, the plant protein segment is expected to account for the largest share of 81.3% of the alternative protein market in 2025.
The major share of this market is mainly attributed to the surging demand from food & beverage manufacturers, the huge availability of raw materials for processing, and the lower cost than other alternative proteins. Plant protein, derived from sources such as soy, peas, rice, and chickpeas, are widely favored for their versatility, neutral taste, and ease of integration into a broad range of products. However, the insect protein segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period of 2025-2032.
The high growth rate of this segment is mainly driven by the growing demand for environmentally friendly, protein-rich food and the rising investments in edible insect farming. Insects such as crickets, mealworms, and black soldier flies offer high protein content, require minimal land and water resources, and produce significantly lower greenhouse gas emissions compared to traditional livestock.
Based on application, the plant protein-based applications segment is expected to account for the largest share of the alternative protein market in 2025.
The large share of this segment is attributed to the increasing vegetarian and vegan population, rising consumer inclination towards clean-label products, and the growing investments and expansions by plant-based product manufacturers.
However, the insect protein-based applications segment is expected to record the highest CAGR of 29.4% during the forecast period. Based on type, the insect protein-based applications market is further segmented into food & beverage and feed. In 2024, the food & beverage segment is expected to account for a larger share of the insect protein-based applications market. The large share of this segment is driven by the increasing food shortage globally, the rising consumption of processed whole insects as food, and the increasing demand for high-quality alternative protein and amino acid sources among end users.
Asia-Pacific is slated to register the highest CAGR of 16.4% during the forecast period, mainly due to the rising consumer awareness of health and wellness, especially regarding the importance of protein-rich diets.
The region also benefits from rapid urbanization, a fast-growing middle-class population, and increasing disposable incomes, which are fueling demand for functional foods and beverages. Moreover, technological advancements in food processing and preservation, along with strong government initiatives to modernize agriculture and food manufacturing infrastructure, are accelerating market growth.
In addition, the Asia-Pacific region boasts a diverse and abundant base of raw materials, such as soy, pulses, rice, and seaweed, which are essential for protein production and innovation. Countries like China, India, Japan, South Korea, and Australia are emerging as key contributors to this growth, each with unique market drivers. For instance, China's investment in biotech food solutions, India's booming plant-based industry, and Japan's aging population seeking high-nutrition food products are all shaping regional trends.
Key Questions Answered in the Report:
- What is the current revenue generated by alternative protein globally?
- At what rate is the global alternative protein demand projected to grow for the next 5-7 years?
- What are the historical market sizes and growth rates of the global alternative protein market?
- What are the major factors impacting the growth of this market at the regional and country levels? What are the major opportunities for existing players and new entrants in the market?
- Which segments in terms of type and applications are expected to create major traction for the manufacturers in this market?
- What are the key geographical trends in this market? Which regions/countries are expected to offer significant growth opportunities for the manufacturers operating in the global alternative protein market?
- Who are the major players in the global alternative protein market? What are their specific product offerings in this market?
- What are the recent strategic developments in the global alternative protein market? What are the impacts of these strategic developments on the market?
Market Insights andGrowth Factors
Drivers
- Rapid Urbanization and Growing Consumer Aspirations
- Increasing Venture Investments Boosting the Production of Alternative Proteins
- Innovations in Food Technologies
- Rising Preference for Cholesterol-Free, High-Protein, and Allergen-Friendly Alternatives
- High Nutritional Value of Edible Insects
- Increasing Focus on Environmental Sustainability
- Regulatory Support and Government Initiatives
Restraints
- High Costs Impacting the Adoption of Alternative Proteins
- Consumer Preference for Animal-based Products
- Allergen Risks
Opportunities
- Consumers' Increasing Inclination Toward Plant-Based Diets
- Emerging Markets
- Rising Demand from Pet Food Sector
- Investment and Funding Scenario
Pricing Analysis
Company Profiles
- Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (U.S.)
- Cargill Incorporated (U.S.)
- Roquette Freres (France)
- Ingredion Incorporated (U.S.)
- Kerry Group plc (Ireland)
- International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (IFF) (U.S.)
- Now Health Group Inc. (U.S.)
- Tate & Lyle Plc (U.K.)
- Axiom Foods Inc. (U.S.)
- Burcon NutraScience Corporation (Canada)
- BENEO GmbH (A Part of Sudzucker AG) (Germany)
- Glanbia Plc (Ireland)
- Sotexpro (France)
- Farbest-Tallman Foods Corporation (U.S.)
- CHS Inc. (U.S.)
- Ynsect (SAS) (France)
- Protix B.V. (Netherlands)
- Entomo Farms (Canada)
- Global Bugs Asia Co. Ltd. (Thailand)
- Aspire Food Group (U.S.)
- EnviroFlight LLC (U.S.)
- Haocheng Mealworm Inc. (China)
- JR Unique Foods Ltd. (Thailand)
- Armstrong Cricket Farm Georgia (U.S.)
- Rocky Mountain Micro Ranch (U.S.)
- Cricket Lab Limited (U.K.)
- DIC Corporation (Japan)
- Cellena Inc. (U.S.)
- Taiwan Chlorella Manufacturing Company (Taiwan)
- Cyanotech Corporation (U.S.)
- Bluebiotech International GmbH (Germany)
- Pond Technologies Holdings Inc. (Canada)
- E.I.D.-Parry (India) Limited (India)
- Tianjin Norland Biotech Co. Ltd. (China)
- MycoTechnology Inc. (U.S.)
- Enough. (U.K.)
- Corbion NV (Netherlands)
- Sun Chlorella Corporation (Japan)
- Plantible Foods Inc. (U.S.)
- Far East Bio-Tec Co. Ltd. (Taiwan)
- Far East Microalgae Industries Co. Ltd. (Taiwan)
- Algenfarm Klotze GmbH & Co. KG (Germany)
- Yaeyama Shokusan Co. Ltd. (Japan)
- Unibio Group (Denmark)
- String Bio Pvt. Ltd (India)
- Calysta Inc. (U.S.)
- Angel Yeast Co. Ltd (China)
- Lesaffre (France)
Scope of the Report:
Alternative Protein Market Assessment by Type
- Plant Protein
- Soy Protein
- Soy Protein Concentrate
- Soy Protein Isolate
- Textured Soy Protein
- Other Soy Protein
- Wheat Protein
- Vital Wheat Gluten
- Wheat Protein Isolate
- Hydrolyzed Wheat Protein
- Textured Wheat Protein
- Pea Protein
- Pea Protein Isolate
- Pea Protein Concentrate
- Textured Pea Protein
- Pea Protein Hydrolysate
- Pea Flour
- Other Pea Protein
- Canola Protein
- Canola Protein Isolate
- Canola Protein Concentrate
- Other Canola Protein
- Potato Protein
- Potato Protein Concentrate
- Potato Protein Isolate
- Rice Protein
- Rice Protein Isolate
- Rice Protein Concentrate
- Rice Protein Hydrolysate
- Corn Protein
- Corn Protein Isolate
- Corn Protein Concentrate
- Corn Protein Hydrolysate
- Other Plant Proteins
- Insect Protein
- Crickets
- Black Soldier Fly
- Other Insect Protein
- Microbial Protein
- Algae Protein
- Fungal Protein
- Mycoprotein
- Mushroom Protein
- Yeast Protein
- Bacterial Protein
Alternative Protein Market Assessment by Application
- Plant Protein-based Applications
- Foods & Beverage
- Meat, Poultry, and Seafood
- Bakery
- Meat Analogs
- Dairy Alternatives
- Cereals & Snacks
- Beverages
- Other Food & Beverage Applications
- Animal Feed
- Nutrition & Health Supplements
- Pharmaceuticals
- Insect Protein-based Applications
- Food & Beverage
- Processed Whole Insects
- Processed Insect Powder
- Insect Protein Bars & Shakes
- Insect Baked Products & Snacks
- Insect Confectioneries
- Insect Beverages
- Feed
- Animal Feed
- Aquaculture Feed
- Pet Food
- Microbial Protein-based Applications
- Nutraceuticals
- Food & Beverage
- Animal Feed
- Cosmetics
