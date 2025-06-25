Vishay Intertechnology CHA Series of AEC-Q200 Qualified Thin Film Chip Resistors Now Available in 0402 Case Size

MALVERN, Pa., June 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE: VSH) today announced that it has expanded its CHA series of AEC-Q200 qualified thin film chip resistors with new devices in the 0402 case size. Available with a wide range of resistance values from 10 Ω to 500 Ω, CHA0402 resistors provide high frequency performance up to 50 GHz for automotive, telecom, medical, space, avionics, and military applications.

Now available in the 02016 and 0402 case sizes, CHA series devices offer very low internal reactance and exhibit behavior close to a pure resistor over their large frequency range, with a nearly flat Z/R curve to 70 GHz and 50 GHz, respectively. The microwave resistors maintain their high frequency stability even after the most stressful AEC-Q200 tests — validated by their ΔR and Z/R measurements — guaranteeing high performance under harsh environmental conditions.

The CHA series is ideal for automotive ADAS, LIDAR, connectivity, and 4D radar systems; LEO satellites and space communication systems; X-ray, MRI, and CAT scan machines; 5G / 6G telecommunications equipment, base stations, and repeaters; military guidance and telemetry systems; drones; and RF antennas. For these applications, the CHA0402 resistors provide limiting voltage of 37 V, rated power of 300 mW at +70 °C, and a temperature coefficient of ± 100 ppm/°C, with ± 50 ppm/°C available on request.

To reduce development time and costs, the devices’ S-parameter data is available for electronic simulation, in addition to 3D models for Ansys® HFSS™, Modelithics Microwave Global Models™ (PCB and pad-scalable), and design kits. RoHS-compliant, halogen-free, and Vishay Green, the resistors are offered in waffle pack and tape and reel packaging.

Samples and production quantities of the CHA0402 resistors are available now, with lead times of 20 weeks.

Vishay manufactures one of the world’s largest portfolios of discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components that are essential to innovative designs in the automotive, industrial, computing, consumer, telecommunications, military, aerospace, and medical markets. Serving customers worldwide, Vishay is The DNA of tech.® Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. is a Fortune 1000 Company listed on the NYSE (VSH). More on Vishay at www.Vishay.com.

The DNA of tech® is a registered trademark of Vishay Intertechnology, Inc.

