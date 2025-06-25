ClimateTech Connect Returns to Washington DC, April 2026, Uniting Global Leaders for Climate Resilience and Innovation

WASHINGTON, June 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Following the success of its inaugural conference, ClimateTech Connect will return to Washington, D.C. on April 8–9, 2026, for its second edition, and today, organizers are proud to announce the newly appointed 2026 Advisory Council.

The 2025 conference drew top leaders from insurance, finance, government, and technology to explore the intersection of climate resilience and innovation. Participating organizations included J.P. Morgan, Chubb, American Family Ventures, American Express, Marsh McLennan, Swiss Re, Lloyd’s, Munich Re, NASA, USAA, Liberty Mutual, NOAA, FEMA, the EPA, and the National Institute of Building Sciences. With a highly curated senior-level audience and robust cross-sector dialogue, ClimateTech Connect quickly established itself as a must-attend convening for those shaping the future of climate adaptation.

“Technological innovation is essential for advancing climate resilience and adaptation, as it empowers communities and businesses with the tools and solutions needed to effectively respond to extreme weather and climate events, which are only growing in frequency and severity across the globe. We are thrilled to bring the second edition of ClimateTech Connect back to D.C.” stated Megan Kuczynski, Founder and CEO, ClimateTech Connect .

I am honored to serve once again on the ClimateTech Connect Advisory Council. The inaugural conference had relevant and timely topics, A-list speakers and engaged tech entrepreneurs. The diverse mix of interests reflected the urgent need for partnerships. The focus must be on risk reduction not simply risk transfer. I look forward to building the second edition of the conference with such an esteemed group,” Francis Bouchard, Managing Director, Climate, Marsh McLennan

ClimateTech Connect is proud to announce the esteemed 2026 Advisory Council:

With climate-related risks accelerating globally, ClimateTech Connect 2026 will serve as a vital platform for solution-driven dialogue and cross-sector alignment. Whether you’re in insurance, infrastructure, finance, government or emerging tech, this is the place to build the relationships and roadmaps that will shape our climate-resilient future.

