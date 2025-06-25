Global Virus Network Expands Global Capacity with New Centers of Excellence in Brazil and Florida

TAMPA, Fla., June 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Virus Network (GVN), an international coalition of eminent human and animal virologists from 80+ Centers of Excellence and Affiliates in 40+ countries, announced today the addition of two distinguished organizations to its global consortium. The Center for Advanced and Innovative Therapies at the Universidade Federal de Minas Gerais (UFMG) in Brazil and the University of Florida (UF) College of Medicine’s Department of Pathology, Immunology, and Laboratory Medicine have been named GVN Centers of Excellence.

“This expansion marks another step forward in GVN’s mission to unite the world’s foremost virologists in the pursuit of solutions to global viral threats,” said Dr. Robert C. Gallo, chairman of the Scientific Leadership Board and co-founder of the GVN. “Both institutions bring deep regional expertise, scientific excellence, and a strong commitment to collaboration. Their inclusion strengthens our collective scientific capacity and enhances the global infrastructure needed to detect, respond to, and ultimately prevent future viral outbreaks.” Dr. Gallo, who is most widely known for his co-discovery of HIV as the cause of AIDS, is also the James P. Cullison Professor of Medicine, director of the USF Health Virology Institute at the University of South Florida, and director of the Microbial Oncology Program at Tampa General Hospital (TGH) Cancer Institute.

The Universidade Federal de Minas Gerais (UFMG), one of Brazil's oldest and most respected academic institutions, has a long-standing legacy in education, research, and public service. Its Center for Advanced and Innovative Therapies focuses on viruses of regional and global importance, including arboviruses, poxviruses, influenza, and hantaviruses. UFMG houses two National Institutes of Science and Technology (INCT), INCT Dengue and INCT Pox, and operates BSL-2 and BSL-3 labs for in vitro and animal model studies. The Center has extensive expertise in viral genomics, vaccine development, and clinical testing, and plays a critical role in Brazil's infectious disease research network.

“Joining the Global Virus Network is a milestone for our center and a recognition of Brazil’s critical role in the global fight against infectious diseases,” said Dr. Mauro Martins Teixeira, director of the new Center of Excellence at the GVN and professor of immunology at UFMG. “Our team at UFMG is dedicated to developing innovative therapies and vaccines targeting neglected and emerging viruses. We are eager to expand our international collaborations and accelerate impactful research that benefits both regional and global communities.”

The University of Florida (UF) College of Medicine’s Department of Pathology, Immunology, and Laboratory Medicine is a leader in clinical diagnostics, pathology education, and experimental virology research. Closely affiliated with the UF Emerging Pathogens Institute (EPI), the department conducts extensive research on pathogens of public health importance, including HIV, SARS-CoV-2, and vector-borne viruses. EPI houses twelve BSL-3/BSL-3+ laboratories, a BSL-3 greenhouse, and a satellite BSL-3 site in Haiti. Their next-generation sequencing and high-performance data infrastructure support global collaborations on virus evolution, transmission, and control.

“Becoming a GVN Center of Excellence underscores the University of Florida’s long-standing commitment to global virology and public health,” said Dr. Marco Salemi, director of the new Center of Excellence at the GVN and professor of Experimental Pathology at UF College of Medicine. “Through our integrated approach combining clinical diagnostics, high-containment research, and advanced genomic technologies, we aim to contribute meaningful solutions to global viral threats. We are excited to collaborate across the GVN network to foster scientific exchange and innovation.”

About the Global Virus Network

The Global Virus Network (GVN) is a worldwide coalition comprising 80+ Virology Centers of Excellence and Affiliates across 40+ countries, whose mission is to facilitate pandemic preparedness against viral pathogens and diseases that threaten public health globally. GVN advances knowledge of viruses through (i) data-driven research and solutions, (ii) fostering the next generation of virology leaders, and (iii) enhancing global resources for readiness and response to emerging viral threats. GVN provides the essential expertise required to discover and diagnose viruses that threaten public health, understand how such viruses spread illnesses, and facilitate the development of diagnostics, therapies, and treatments to combat them. GVN coordinates and collaborates with local, national, and international scientific institutions and government agencies to provide real-time virus informatics, surveillance, and response resources and strategies. GVN's pandemic preparedness mission is achieved by focusing on Education & Training, Qualitative & Quantitative Research, and Global Health Strategies & Solutions. The GVN is a non-profit 501(c)(3) organization. For more information, please visit www.gvn.org