Scatec ASA: Subscriptions for the Employee Share Purchase Programme 2025

Oslo, 25 June 2025: As announced on 16 June 2025, Scatec offered participants the opportunity to purchase shares with a trading value of between NOK 10,413 and NOK 104,128. The subscription period was from 16 - 25 June 2025.

The price per share has been set at NOK 89.45, based on the average volume-weighted share price on the Oslo Stock Exchange over the last five trading days during the subscription period.

In total, employees have subscribed for 68,533 shares under the share purchase programme. The allocation of shares and delivery to employees is expected to take place by 4 July 2025.

See attachment for an overview of the number of shares to be allocated to primary insiders who have subscribed as per end of the subscription period, as well as the notifications of the transactions in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation Article 19.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

