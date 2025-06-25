AUDIENCEX Unveils AXi 2.0 at Cannes Lions 2025, A Groundbreaking Leap in Predictive, AI-Generated Campaign Testing

Enables Synthetic Scenario Planning and Real-Time Optimization Across the Full Marketing Lifecycle

CANNES, FRANCE, June 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AUDIENCEX announced the launch of AXi 2.0, its most advanced and transformative AI-powered performance platform to date, debuting at the Cannes Lions 2025. At the center of this release is AXi Simulator, powered by SONA Intelligence, a new predictive automation engine that enables marketers to simulate, test, and activate campaigns with unmatched speed and precision—ushering in a new era of predictive, real-time marketing.

AXi 2.0 was unveiled at Cannes Lions 2025 aboard the IRCODE yacht adjacent to the Palais, where a curated group of media leaders, brand innovators, and AI technologists gathered to witness AUDIENCEX’s bold vision for predictive performance marketing—one that eliminates guesswork and dramatically accelerates time to insight.

"Our AXi Simulator solution represents a fundamental shift in how marketers approach strategy—it’s the wind tunnel for modern media," said Jason Wulfsohn, CEO of AUDIENCEX. "By enabling predictive simulation across media mix, audiences, and messaging, we’re empowering marketers to test thousands of variables synthetically and make confident decisions at speed."

Introducing the Full AXi 2.0 Platform Stack

The next-gen AXi suite includes four distinct, integrated components—each designed to drive intelligent decisioning, foresight, and performance across the marketing lifecycle:

AXi Simulator – A virtual testing environment powered by synthetic personas and agentic AI, Simulator enables marketers to model thousands of campaign scenarios across audiences, channels, and messages pre-launch.





AXi Predictor – A data-driven forecasting engine that analyzes historical trends, contextual signals, and behavioral insights to provide strategic foresight around campaign outcomes, media mix effectiveness, and engagement performance.





AXi Optimizer – A dynamic performance engine that continuously adjusts campaign delivery and optimizations based on evolving signals and patterns—maximizing impact and efficiency by adapting to what's working, when and where it matters most.





AXi Explorer – An intelligence and insights hub that offers fully transparent visibility into campaign performance, identifying key drivers and surfacing optimization opportunities to inform both immediate decisions and long-term strategy.





Together, these tools create an adaptive, insight-led marketing intelligent system—enabling brands and agencies to simulate, predict, activate, and refine campaigns with confidence and clarity at every stage.

SONA Meets Synthetic Intelligence

AXi 2.0 is further supercharged by its partnership with SONA Intelligence, a proprietary synthetic customer intelligence engine that allows marketers to model thousands of AI-generated avatars built on historical along with real-time psychographic, behavioral, and cultural data, to simulate campaign outcomes in a fully risk-free testing environment.

Recent campaign activations have delivered breakthrough outcomes and robust aggregate performance metrics:

+43% ROI on optimized campaigns

92% risk factor detection pre-launch

79% reduction in traditional testing costs

11 new audience segments identified per launch

12-day average validation cycles (down from 8+ weeks)

80–89% predictive accuracy on media and messaging impact





A Predictive, Always-On System for Modern Marketing

AXi 2.0 provides a continuously learning intelligent automation platform for marketers to simulate, validate, and deploy campaigns dynamically. With holistic simulation networks, powerful bias mitigation, and integration across real-time CRM, cultural, and economic data signals, the platform empowers users to:

Predict outcomes before launch

Optimize in real-time based on live signals

Automate cross-channel decisions

De-risk creative and messaging

Continuously evolve based on campaign learnings





“With AXi 2.0, we’re delivering the brain and nervous system of the modern marketing organization,” Wulfsohn added. “Every strategic input, from audience modeling to media planning, is now rooted in measurable foresight.”

Live from Cannes Lions 2025

The launch event hosted in partnership with IRCODE and Visionaries AI gathered executives from leading agencies and brands, along with future-first technologists leaning into what’s next across intelligent automation solutions for marketers. The message was clear: the future of marketing will belong to those who can act faster, think smarter, and predict what’s next—with clarity, confidence, and control.

About AUDIENCEX

AUDIENCEX is an AI-enabled, performance-first programmatic advertising partner built to deliver results for challenger brands and independent agencies. Their expert teams deploy holistic strategies throughout the digital ecosystem, engaging the right audiences with predictive analytics, custom algorithms and automated optimization to drive scalable performance throughout the purchase funnel, across channels and devices. Named one of the fastest-growing companies in America by Deloitte, Inc., The Financial Times and the Los Angeles Business Journal, AUDIENCEX is headquartered in Los Angeles and operates remotely throughout North America, including New York and Dallas. For more information, visit https://audiencex.com/ or email hello@audiencex.com .

