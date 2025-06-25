Worldline : Market update - Conference call invitation

Market update

CONFERENCE CALL

Wednesday, June 25, 2025 at 7:00 pm (CET and after market close)

In light of recent media publications and market developments, Worldline's management team would like to invite you to a dedicated conference call to provide context, clarify the situation, and answer your questions.

This call will also be an opportunity to reiterate Worldline’s position and commitments in terms of compliance, governance and financial discipline.

The conference call will take place on Wednesday, June 25, 2025 at 7:00 pm (CET and after market close). It will be hosted by Pierre-Antoine Vacheron, CEO & Gregory Lambertie CFO of Worldwide, and followed by a live Q&A session. If you have any questions you would like to submit in advance, feel free to share them with us.

You can register for the call by following this link.

After the conference, a replay will be available on worldline.com, in the Investors section.

For any questions, please contact:

Laurent Marie

laurent.marie@worldline.com

Peter Farren

peter.farren@worldline.com

Best regards,



The Worldline Investor Relations team

Attachment