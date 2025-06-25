Kvika banki hf.: Results of Bond Offering KVIKA 28 0703

Today Kvika banki hf. held a closed auction for the bond series KVIKA 28 0703. Total bids amounted to ISK 9,860 million with spread ranging from 0.89 - 1.50% over 3M REIBOR. Accepted bids amounted to ISK 5,000 million at a 1.14% spread over the 3M REIBOR interest rate. The bonds have a maturity of 3 years and pay interest quarterly.

The bonds are scheduled to be admitted to trading on Nasdaq Iceland’s in July 2025. The bonds will be issued under the bank’s EMTN programme.

For further information please contact Kvika‘s investor relations at ir@kvika.is or via tel. (+354) 540 3200.