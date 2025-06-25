Steelworkers win unanimous vote at Big Beaver House

THUNDER BAY, Ontario, June 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The United Steelworkers union (USW) welcomes new members following a successful union vote at Big Beaver House Partnership Limited.

The workers carry out surface maintenance at Musselwhite Mine, a remote gold mine in northwestern Ontario. Workers voted 100% in favour of joining the union. The mine is a fly-in, fly-out operation about 480 km north of Thunder Bay.

“This is a major win for these workers and the labour movement in Canada’s mining sector,” said Kevon Stewart, USW District 6 Director (Ontario & Atlantic Canada). “We’re proud to stand with workers in resource-based communities and continue building regional union strength.”

“We’re excited to welcome these new members and keep the momentum going,” said Darlene Jalbert, USW District 6 Organizing Co-ordinator. “This vote shows what’s possible when workers organize together. This is another strong step forward for workers demanding fairness and respect on the job.”

The USW is optimistic that this win will open the door for more workers in the region to gain the benefits of union representation by organizing to form a union with the USW.

About the United Steelworkers union

The USW represents 225,000 members in nearly every economic sector across Canada and is the largest private-sector union in North America, with 850,000 members in Canada, the United States and the Caribbean.

Each year, thousands of workers choose to join the USW because of the union’s strong track record in creating healthier, safer and more respectful workplaces and negotiating better working conditions and fairer compensation – including good wages, benefits and pensions.

For more information:

Kevon Stewart, USW District 6 Director, 416-243-8792, kstewart@usw.ca

Darlene Jalbert, USW District 6 Organizing Co-ordinator, 613-362-4414, djalbert@usw.ca

Arushana Sunderaeson, USW Communications, 416-243-8792, ext. 1233, asunderaeson@usw.ca