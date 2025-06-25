New York, USA, June 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global mRNA Synthesis and Manufacturing Market to Increase at a Steady Growth Rate of ~4% by 2032 | DelveInsight

The growing incidence of infectious diseases, cancer, and chronic illnesses has substantially increased the demand for cutting-edge mRNA-based therapies. The surge in mRNA vaccine adoption, especially after the COVID-19 pandemic, has solidified mRNA’s role as a key technology in the fight against infectious diseases. Progress in gene therapy is also propelling the market forward, as mRNA is essential for delivering therapeutic proteins to treat genetic conditions and cancers. Its adaptability makes mRNA a cornerstone of personalized medicine, enabling the customization of treatments to suit individual patients. These trends, along with intensified global efforts in product development, are driving innovation, expanding manufacturing capacity, and strengthening the global mRNA synthesis and production market.

Key Takeaways from the mRNA Synthesis and Manufacturing Market Report

As per DelveInsight estimates, North America is anticipated to dominate the global mRNA synthesis and manufacturing market during the forecast period.

In the product type segment of the mRNA synthesis and manufacturing market, the reagents & kits category held a significant share in 2024.

Notable mRNA synthesis and manufacturing companies such as Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., New England Biolabs, TriLink BioTechnologies, DH Life Sciences, LLC., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Telesis Bio Inc., Promega Corporation, Jena Bioscience, GenScript, RiboPro, Takara Bio, Lonza, Sigma-Aldrich, Agilent Technologies, Integrated DNA Technologies, Inc., and several others are currently operating in the mRNA synthesis and manufacturing market.

the FDA approved and granted emergency use authorization (EUA) for the updated mRNA COVID-19 vaccine (2024-2025 formula) to include a monovalent (single) component that corresponds to the Omicron variant KP.2 strain of SARS-CoV-2. In April 2024, TriLink BioTechnologies (TriLink®), a Maravai LifeSciences company and global provider of life science reagents and services, announced the grand opening of its new cGMP mRNA manufacturing facility.

mRNA Synthesis and Manufacturing Overview

Messenger RNA (mRNA) synthesis begins with the in vitro transcription (IVT) process, where a DNA template is used to generate a complementary mRNA strand. This template includes a promoter sequence, usually for T7 RNA polymerase, followed by the coding sequence of the desired protein and regulatory elements like the 5’ cap and 3’ poly(A) tail that are essential for stability and translation. The IVT reaction involves nucleoside triphosphates (NTPs), RNA polymerase, and additional enzymes for capping and tailing. Modified nucleotides such as pseudouridine or 5-methylcytidine are often incorporated to enhance stability and reduce innate immune responses. After transcription, purification steps, such as DNase treatment, chromatographic techniques, and tangential flow filtration, are employed to remove impurities and achieve clinical-grade mRNA.

Manufacturing mRNA at scale requires a highly controlled, sterile, and modular process suited for rapid adaptation and GMP compliance. Compared to traditional biologics, mRNA manufacturing is cell-free, allowing for faster turnaround and scalability, which is particularly advantageous for personalized or rapidly deployable therapies such as vaccines. Facilities are often equipped with single-use systems to reduce contamination risk and enable flexible batch sizes. Critical quality attributes (CQAs) such as purity, integrity, potency, and absence of contaminants (e.g., double-stranded RNA) are rigorously monitored using analytical tools like HPLC, electrophoresis, and mass spectrometry. Recent advancements have focused on automation, lipid nanoparticle (LNP) formulation for delivery, and lyophilization techniques to improve storage and distribution.





mRNA Synthesis and Manufacturing Market Insights

In 2024, North America led the global mRNA synthesis and manufacturing market. This dominance is largely due to its strong foundation of top-tier biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies, including Moderna and Pfizer, which play key roles in advancing mRNA vaccine development. The region also benefits from cutting-edge research infrastructure, supportive regulatory frameworks such as the FDA’s fast-track approvals, and rising interest in mRNA-based treatments for cancer and infectious diseases. Further boosting the region's position are substantial investments in manufacturing facilities and strategic industry collaborations that foster innovation and scale-up capabilities.

Moreover, the flexible and scalable nature of mRNA synthesis for vaccine development across multiple diseases is driving increased investment in research, infrastructure, and production capacity. The successful approval of mRNA-based vaccines has reinforced trust in this technology, drawing in new investors and speeding up its global adoption. For example, in May 2024, Moderna announced that the FDA approved mRESVIA (mRNA-1345), an mRNA vaccine for respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), aimed at protecting adults aged 60 and above. This was Moderna’s second approved mRNA product and was granted under the FDA’s breakthrough therapy designation.

Collectively, these factors are anticipated to significantly fuel the growth of the mRNA synthesis and manufacturing market in North America.

mRNA Synthesis and Manufacturing Market Dynamics

The mRNA synthesis and manufacturing market has witnessed significant growth over the past few years, propelled by the success of mRNA-based COVID-19 vaccines. This breakthrough demonstrated the platform's potential for rapid development, scalability, and adaptability, which has spurred broader interest in its application across various therapeutic areas, including cancer, infectious diseases, and rare genetic disorders. As a result, both established pharmaceutical giants and emerging biotech firms are investing heavily in expanding mRNA research capabilities and manufacturing infrastructure.

One of the key dynamics driving the market is the increasing demand for modular and flexible manufacturing platforms. Traditional biologics manufacturing is often time-consuming and complex, but mRNA therapeutics can be synthesized relatively quickly using cell-free enzymatic processes. This has led to the development of automated, closed-loop systems and single-use technologies that allow for rapid and scalable production. Furthermore, companies are exploring decentralized and point-of-care manufacturing models to reduce logistical barriers and accelerate deployment, especially in low-resource settings.

Challenges remain, especially around scaling production efficiently while maintaining product integrity and regulatory compliance. mRNA molecules are inherently unstable and require advanced lipid nanoparticle (LNP) formulations and cold-chain logistics, which increase complexity and cost. As the field matures, there's also growing pressure to improve manufacturing yields, reduce costs, and ensure equitable global access. This is leading to innovation not just in mRNA synthesis but also in upstream (DNA template production) and downstream (purification, encapsulation, and fill-finish) processes.

Looking ahead, the future of the mRNA manufacturing market will be shaped by platform versatility and pipeline diversification. Companies are now developing self-amplifying RNA (saRNA), circular RNA, and thermostable formulations that could further expand mRNA’s utility beyond infectious diseases into chronic illnesses, oncology, and personalized medicine. With ongoing innovation and investment, the mRNA synthesis and manufacturing ecosystem is poised to become a cornerstone of next-generation biopharmaceutical production.

Report Metrics Details Coverage Global Study Period 2022–2032 mRNA Synthesis and Manufacturing Market CAGR ~4% Key mRNA Synthesis and Manufacturing Companies Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., New England Biolabs, TriLink BioTechnologies, DH Life Sciences, LLC., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Telesis Bio Inc., Promega Corporation, Jena Bioscience, GenScript, RiboPro, Takara Bio, Lonza, Sigma-Aldrich, Agilent Technologies, Integrated DNA Technologies, Inc., among others

mRNA Synthesis and Manufacturing Market Assessment

mRNA Synthesis and Manufacturing Market Segmentation mRNA Synthesis and Manufacturing Market Segmentation By Product Type: Instruments and Reagents & Kits mRNA Synthesis and Manufacturing Market Segmentation By Application: Research and Manufacturing mRNA Synthesis and Manufacturing Market Segmentation By End User: Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies, Academic and Research Institutions, and CROs & CDMOs mRNA Synthesis and Manufacturing Market Segmentation By Geography : North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, Product Profiles, Case Studies, KOL’s Views, Analyst’s View

Table of Contents

1 mRNA Synthesis and Manufacturing Market Report Introduction 2 mRNA Synthesis and Manufacturing Market Executive Summary 3 Competitive Landscape 4 Regulatory Analysis 5 mRNA Synthesis and Manufacturing Market Key Factors Analysis 6 mRNA Synthesis and Manufacturing Market Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 7 mRNA Synthesis and Manufacturing Market Layout 8 mRNA Synthesis and Manufacturing Market Company and Product Profiles 9 KOL Views 10 Project Approach 11 About DelveInsight 12 Disclaimer & Contact Us

