INVESTOR ALERT: Investigation of GoHealth, Inc. (GOCO) Announced by Holzer & Holzer, LLC

ATLANTA, June 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Holzer & Holzer, LLC is investigating whether GoHealth, Inc. (“GoHealth” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: GOCO) complied with federal securities laws. On May 1, 2025, the Department of Justice filed a complaint against GoHealth and others alleging that the Company, among other things, “knowingly entered into unlawful agreements to present false or fraudulent claims to the Government and performed acts in furtherance of this conspiracy.” Following this news, the price of the Company’s stock dropped.

If you purchased GoHealth stock and suffered a loss on that investment, you are encouraged to contact Corey Holzer, Esq. at cholzer@holzerlaw.com, call our toll-free number at (888) 508-6832, or visit our website at www.holzerlaw.com/case/gohealth/ to discuss your legal rights.