Leading Ontario LDCs join forces through PowerShare to advance DSO Capabilities

MILTON, Ontario, June 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A group of forward-looking Local Distribution Companies (LDCs) in Ontario are pleased to announce a new strategic collaboration called PowerShare, aimed at supporting Ontario’s evolving electricity system through the development of Distribution System Operator (DSO) capabilities, including local energy markets.

DSO capabilities reflect a modern role for LDCs, allowing them to move beyond traditional electricity delivery to actively managing distributed energy resources (DERs) such as solar panels, battery storage, and electric vehicles. This approach supports the integration of local energy markets and other innovative tools, enabling a more flexible, efficient, and customer-focused grid that aligns with Ontario’s goals for electrification, decarbonization, and long-term reliability.

The founding members of this collaboration include:

Bluewater Power Distribution Corporation

Essex Powerlines Corporation

Greater Sudbury Hydro Inc.

Kingston Hydro Corporation

Lakefront Utilities Inc.

London Hydro Inc.

Milton Hydro Distribution Inc.

PUC Distribution Inc.

Welland Hydro Electric System Corp.



This coalition of LDCs recognizes the pivotal role DERs will play in supporting Ontario’s energy transition. By working together, the group is advancing shared solutions and practical tools that will help utilities operate more effectively in this evolving role.

First Step: Participation in OEB DSO Capabilities Consultation

The group's first coordinated initiative will be active participation in the Ontario Energy Board’s DSO capabilities (EB-2025-0060) consultation. This participation reflects the group’s commitment to playing an active and informed role in the regulatory and technical discussions shaping the future of electricity distribution in Ontario.

“DSO capabilities are not just a vision of the future - they are a necessary foundation for a smart, flexible, and customer-centric grid,” said Jayna Sweeney, Chair of the group. “By working together through PowerShare, we’re ensuring that Ontario’s LDCs can deliver that future efficiently and effectively.”

“The OEB’s DSO Consultation is a critical first step in shaping how Ontario’s electricity grid will evolve to meet the needs of a decarbonized, electrified future,” said Troy Hare, President and CEO of Milton Hydro. “Through PowerShare, small and mid-sized LDCs like ours, are ensuring that our customers benefit from collaborative expertise, coordinated innovation, and a unified voice. This collaboration empowers us to advocate for practical, cost-effective, and strategic approaches to integrating DERs—approaches that reflect the realities of our communities and the future of energy in Ontario.”

About the PowerShare Group

This collaboration empowers small and mid-sized LDCs in Ontario to lead through shared innovation, coordinated policy development, and joint system planning. By combining their expertise and aligning strategic objectives, the group is better positioned to deliver meaningful results for both the electricity sector and the communities they serve. Building on early achievements from DER enablement projects across Ontario, PowerShare applies proven, real-world approaches to strengthen the group’s existing DSO expertise. These pilot projects have demonstrated that LDCs can actively manage DERs to support grid reliability and flexibility.

With this foundation, PowerShare is now focused on validating the operational and technical requirements needed to transition from pilot initiatives to standard practice. This will enable LDCs to take on enhanced roles in DER coordination as part of day-to-day operations. The group is also working to develop common approaches and tools that offer a scalable model that can be replicated across Ontario.

About Milton Hydro:

Milton Hydro is a local distribution company responsible for distributing electricity to more than 44,000 business and residential customers within the Town of Milton. Milton Hydro is a wholly owned subsidiary of Milton Hydro Holdings Inc., owned by the Town of Milton.

Milton Hydro has been providing safe, reliable, and affordable electricity service for nearly a century and is committed to enabling the ‘electrification of everything’ to keep its customers powered for generations to come.

https://twitter.com/MiltonHydro

https://www.facebook.com/MiltonHydroDistributionInc