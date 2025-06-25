Fengate Asset Management and Tilbury Properties break ground on new P3 student residence

SARNIA, Ontario, June 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fengate Asset Management (Fengate), in partnership with Tilbury Properties (Tilbury), broke ground today on the new Lambton College student residence in Sarnia, marking the official start of construction.

Fengate and Tilbury joined Lambton College students, employees, elected officials, partners, and community stakeholders on site for a groundbreaking ceremony to celebrate the new student residence.

“Fengate and our partners at Tilbury are proud to be delivering this essential home-away-from-home for students of Lambton College, and we are proud to be on site to break ground on the largest project in the college’s history,” said Mac Bell, Managing Director, Infrastructure Investments at Fengate.

“Tilbury has deep roots in the local Sarnia community,” said Michael Kaye, Founding Partner at Tilbury. “In 1969, my grandfather’s construction company was awarded the contract to build the first ever Lambton College building on this campus. To be following in his footsteps and partnering with the College on this legacy project that will have a similar impact on the community and Lambton College students for decades to come is truly an honour.”

Located in the heart of Lambton County, Lambton College is a globally recognized leader in education, innovation, and applied research. As the sole postsecondary institution in the region, the College plays a vital role in the community, driving economic development and diversification, propelling social and environmental innovation, and providing quality education to domestic and international students to ensure a thriving skilled workforce.

Fengate and Tilbury were selected to design, construct, finance, operate, and maintain the new residence under a public-private partnership (P3) following a competitive procurement process. The partnership recently achieved financial close on the 311-bed on-campus residence and are targeting an opening date of September 2027.

About Fengate

Fengate is a leading alternative investment manager focused on infrastructure, private equity and real estate strategies, with more than $10 billion of capital commitments under management. The firm has been investing in infrastructure since 2006 with a focus on mid-market greenfield and brownfield infrastructure assets in the transportation, social, energy transition and digital sectors. Fengate is one of North America’s most active infrastructure investors and developers with a portfolio of more than 50 assets. Learn more at www.fengate.com.

About Tilbury

Tilbury Properties is a Canadian real estate development firm focused on purpose-built student housing. Founded in 2020, the company has over 1,000 student beds in various stages of development, making it one of the leading developers in Canada’s student housing sector. Learn more at www.tilburyprop.com.

