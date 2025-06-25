Community Associations Institute Highlights Advancement in Condo Safety on Surfside Anniversary

Falls Church, Va., June 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Four years after the tragic partial collapse of Champlain Towers South in Surfside, Fla., Community Associations Institute, the leading international authority providing resources and information for condominium associations, homeowners associations, and housing cooperatives, acknowledges the sweeping changes to building safety laws and financial planning requirements enacted since 2021.

The Surfside tragedy claimed 98 lives and exposed widespread risks in how aging condominium buildings are maintained, inspected, and funded. In the years since, CAI has worked in partnership with state legislatures, local governments, and housing experts to drive meaningful change in building safety policy and practice.

“The heartbreaking loss of 98 lives at Champlain Towers South will forever stay with us,” says Dawn M. Bauman, CAE, CAI’s chief strategy officer and executive director of the Foundation for Community Association Research. “This tragedy reshaped our national understanding of condominium safety and in just four years, we’ve honored those lives by helping enact meaningful, lasting reforms. From passing stronger laws to increasing maintenance transparency and funding for critical repairs, we are committed to making sure communities across the country are safer and more resilient.”



Since the Surfside tragedy, CAI has embraced a proactive and collaborative approach with lawmakers, community leaders, and industry experts to promote stronger building safety standards and sustainable financial practices. Through advocacy, education, and the development of practical tools, CAI leads the way to advance policies and resources that help communities prevent future disasters and maintain long-term safety.

Legislative Reforms and Impact: Since 2021, CAI’s advocacy has helped enact new laws in 39 states and Washington, D.C., that strengthen reserve study practices, structural inspections, and reserve funding standards nationwide. These reforms reflect a growing consensus on proactive safety and financial planning in community associations.

Florida, Maryland, New Jersey, and Tennessee have enacted reserve study and funding mandates affecting nearly 13 million residents across more than 69,000 communities.

Florida and New Jersey passed laws requiring routine structural inspections of aging condominium buildings.

New Castle County, Del., adopted new inspection requirements following CAI-supported task force recommendations.

Legislation has been formally introduced in states such as Connecticut, Hawaii, Illinois, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New York, and Rhode Island, steered by CAI legislative action committees.

Some of the most significant state-level reforms shaped by CAI include:

Florida’s landmark law requires inspections for buildings 30-years-old (or 25 near the coast), mandates structural reserve studies, eliminates opt outs for critical components, and mandates transparency of safety records. The law empowers local and state agencies to enforce compliance.

Maryland requires reserve studies every five years, full funding of recommended reserves within five years, and allows limited hardship deferrals. Only qualified, credentialed professionals may conduct these studies.

New Jersey’s 2024 legislation mandates structural inspections for condominiums and cooperatives with inspection results disclosed to unit owners, building officials, and prospective buyers.

Tennessee’s 2023 law requires condominium associations to conduct reserve studies every five years to support long-term maintenance planning.

Tools and Education: To support associations in meeting new legislative requirements, CAI has developed a broad range of practical tools and educational materials including:

The Condominium Safety Public Policy Report,(Opens in a new window) a comprehensive guide with best practices, model legislation, and inspection guidelines to strengthen building safety and financial preparedness.

The Reserve Studies and Funding Resources(Opens in a new window), featuring state law summaries, national standards, sample reserve plans, and webinars to assist associations in planning and funding long-term maintenance.

The centralized platform at www.condosafety.com(Opens in a new window) offers board members and managers access to essential resources on aging infrastructure, reserve funding, inspections, maintenance responsibilities, and policy recommendations.

CAI remains dedicated to its mission of providing education, resources, and support to improve condominium safety. By fostering a proactive approach through education and advocacy, CAI aims to protect the lives and well-being of all community residents.