State of Utah Renews 5-Year Electronics Recycling Contract with Advanced Technology Recycling (ATR), Taking Advantage of Increased Discounts and Services

SALT LAKE CITY, June 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Advanced Technology Recycling (ATR) is proud to announce it has been awarded a second consecutive 5-year statewide contract (MA 4483) to provide Electronics Recycling and Secure Data Destruction services for the State of Utah, including all departments, agencies, institutions, and political subdivisions.

This new contract, effective through May 2029, reinforces ATR’s position as the State’s premier choice for responsible, secure, and cost-effective management of end-of-life electronics and IT assets.

“We’re honored to renew our partnership with the State of Utah and excited to expand our services to both local government and private sector clients throughout the region,” said Pete Swavely, National Business Development Manager at ATR. “Whether you're a public agency or an enterprise looking to improve your IT asset management strategy, ATR offers proven performance, unbeatable value, and personalized lifecycle management solutions.”

Contract Award Highlights

Top-ranked vendor: ATR once again earned the highest score on the State's competitive scoring algorithm, maintaining its leading position from the 2019–2024 contract period.

Second consecutive win: This marks ATR’s second successful contract term, reinforcing a strong performance history with the State of Utah.

Cost-efficient provider: ATR outscored the other two qualifying vendors by a wide margin in the cost evaluation, demonstrating unmatched value and affordability.

Best-in-class service: Selection criteria also prioritized logistics, compliance, service capabilities, and regulatory performance—areas where ATR continues to excel.

Strategic West Coast expansion: Services will be supported by ATR’s upgraded Salt Lake City facility; part of a broader expansion aimed at strengthening logistics and asset management coverage across the Western U.S.



Why Advanced Technology Recycling Was the Clear Winner

The State of Utah’s Evaluation Committee—comprised of subject matter experts from the Department of Government Operations, Department of Agriculture, and Jordan School District—conducted a rigorous, multi-phase scoring process following the Utah Procurement Code (Part 7), with oversight from the Division of State Purchasing.

Out of 1,000 possible points, ATR earned the highest total score across all evaluated categories, securing its place as the top-ranked and most cost-effective vendor.

Final Total Scores (out of 1,000 points)

Vendor Technical Score Cost Score Total Advanced Technology Recycling 597.50 262.71 860.21 Vendor #2 570.00 104.58 674.58 Vendor #3 577.50 59.02 636.52

Key Takeaways

ATR led in both technical and cost categories.

ATR outscored the second-place vendor by nearly 200 points.

ATR’s pricing model received full cost points, showing exceptional value.

ATR met or exceeded top scores in data destruction, security, and surplus resale categories critical to State and agency compliance.

What Makes ATR Different?

At Advanced Technology Recycling (ATR), we recognize the complex challenges facing today’s IT industry, particularly in implementing sustainable Information Technology Asset Disposition (ITAD) strategies that reduce risk and drive measurable value. Our ability to support your organization’s triple bottom line —people, planet, and profit —is what truly sets us apart.

ATR’s proprietary asset management database enables our team to create a fully customized Statement of Work (SOW) for each customer, with individual asset-level tracking from pickup through final disposition. This powerful system ensures end-to-end transparency and compliance for every project, regardless of scale.

Through our secure web-based portal, customers gain 24/7 access to real-time reports, scheduling tools, audit trails, and downloadable compliance documentation. This centralized platform is currently managing millions of assets and is trusted by an expanding list of Fortune 100 and 500 companies across the United States.

Designed for scalability, ATR’s technology and services adapt to meet the needs of both small enterprises and large, distributed organizations. Our nationwide infrastructure, advanced security standards, and commitment to innovation make us the ideal partner for companies seeking to transform their IT lifecycle management while meeting sustainability and regulatory goals.

About Advanced Technology Recycling (ATR)

Advanced Technology Recycling (ATR) is a nationally recognized, multi-certified IT Asset Disposition (ITAD) and electronics recycling provider, proudly serving Utah since 2016. We are fully ITAR (International Traffic in Arms Regulations) registered and GSA Schedule approved, delivering secure and scalable solutions for data centers, enterprises, and government clients across the United States.

With over 30 years of industry expertise since our founding in 1992, ATR has remained at the forefront of innovation in electronics lifecycle management. Our seasoned team of technology professionals leverages advanced tools and best practices to design tailored, cost-effective strategies that help clients optimize IT infrastructure, enhance data security, and meet or exceed sustainability objectives.

As part of our continued national growth, ATR has opened a new, state-of-the-art facility located within the Salt Lake City retail district at:

Advanced Technology Recycling

1967 South 300 West, Salt Lake City, UT 84115

This facility expands our operational footprint in the western U.S. It enhances our capacity to support government agencies, educational institutions, and commercial organizations with streamlined logistics, rapid response times, and full regulatory compliance.

At ATR, we are committed to providing secure, transparent, and environmentally responsible electronics recycling and ITAD services—because protecting your data and the planet shouldn’t be a compromise.