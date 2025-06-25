BIGtoken Welcomes Pro Soccer and Sports Industry Leaders Aly Wagner and Adam Eyre as Strategic Investors and Advisors

NEW YORK, June 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BIGtoken, the Web3 marketing platform helping organizations turn real-world audiences into owned, monetizable data, today announced a strategic partnership with soccer industry veterans Aly Wagner and Adam Eyre. The husband-and-wife team joins as investors and strategic advisors, bringing capital, operational insight, and trusted networks across the intersection of sports, consumer brands, media, and physical properties.

BIGtoken is scaling across youth sports, collegiate athletics, select pro sports, hospitality, and consumer packaged goods — sectors that are increasingly seeking to reduce reliance on intermediaries and gain direct ownership of their audience relationships. BIGtoken offers a compliant, token-based data infrastructure that allows organizations to collect, understand, and activate high-value first-party data—without the tech complexity that typically gets in the way.

Wagner, who has a proven track record of not only winning in all areas but being a visionary leader, is a 2x Olympic Gold Medalist, 2x FIFA Women’s World Cup Bronze Medalist, and the first woman ever to call a Men’s World Cup match. In business, she has co-founded the newest NWSL club Bay FC, launched World Sevens Football, and recently co-founded Split-Side Inc., among other ventures soon to roll out. Eyre, a former professional soccer player and executive, brings decades of operational and partnership experience across sports and media.

“What is apparent to all is the value of owning, understanding, and leveraging data to drive business goals efficiently,” said Wagner. “BIGtoken is set up to optimize around this need and is uniquely positioned to help the kinds of organizations we know well—teams, brands, leagues, and venues—access the enormous untapped value they are sitting on,” said Wagner. “This is a platform built for the kinds of organizations I know well — teams, brands, leagues and venues that are sitting on enormous untapped value.”

“BIGtoken gives organizations something they’ve never really had — true data ownership,” added Eyre. “They can finally engage fans and customers directly, with tools that actually generate revenue instead of relying on third-party platforms and fragmented marketing solutions.”

Wagner and Eyre will support strategic partnerships and advise on BIGtoken’s continued rollout across sports and brand ecosystems. Their networks are already contributing to new business development—another reason they were eager to get involved as both advisors and investors.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Aly and Adam to BIGtoken,” said George Stella, Founder and CEO. “They bring credibility, relationships, and executional know-how. They also understand the frustration many organizations feel when they can’t access or act on their data. That’s exactly the problem we built BIGtoken to solve.”

BIGtoken’s platform combines zero-friction onboarding, branded digital wallets, and token-based incentives that allow any organization to ethically capture first-party data and activate it across sponsorships, customer engagement, and remarketing. Now, with the introduction of BIGtoken AI, the platform goes a step further — helping users transform their owned data into immediate action by automatically building segments, surfacing insights, and generating full marketing plans and campaigns in real time.

Media Contact: hello@bigtoken.com

About BIGtoken

BIGtoken is a Web3-powered marketing and data platform that helps brands, teams, and venues create, own, and activate their customer data—without relying on third-party intermediaries. Through digital wallets, branded incentives, and real-time analytics, BIGtoken enables organizations to turn everyday engagement into measurable value. With the launch of BIGtoken AI, clients can now act on their data instantly—automating insights, generating marketing plans, and deploying campaigns with a speed and precision that was previously out of reach. BIGtoken is redefining how consumer-facing organizations across sports, retail, hospitality, and CPG build loyalty, drive sales, and grow direct customer relationships.