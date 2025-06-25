Amesite’s HIPAA Compliant NurseMagic™ App Now Operates in 16 Languages — Expanding Access to AI-Powered Charting for Nearly 1 Million U.S. Nurses

DETROIT, June 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amesite Inc. (NASDAQ: AMST), a leading developer of AI-powered enterprise solutions, today announced that its flagship app, NurseMagic™, now supports charting in 16 languages. This major enhancement is designed to address a key barrier to success for nearly 1 million nurses in the U.S. who speak English as a second language (ESL) — accounting for 19.2% of the nursing workforce — and to chart more efficiently and with greater confidence.

This multilingual capability positions Amesite to meet immediate market needs. Markets now able to leverage the platform include:

ESL nurses in the United States : Nearly 20% of U.S. nurses have English as a Second Language (ESL)

: Nearly 20% of U.S. nurses have English as a Second Language (ESL) International healthcare systems treating U.S. patients : There are over 6.5 Million nurses in the top 10 medical tourist destinations for U.S. patients alone.

: There are over 6.5 Million nurses in the top 10 medical tourist destinations for U.S. patients alone. Private clinics in multilingual regions: The private sector provides nearly 40% of all healthcare in PAHO, AFRO, and WPRO regions, 57% in SEARO, and 62% in EMRO.



Madison Bush, Director of Corporate Operations, said, “This rollout reflects our disciplined approach to targeting segments with clear, documented needs — including the nearly one in five nurses in the U.S. who speak English as a second language. By addressing the needs of this workforce, who must document in English, we’re positioned to capture value domestically and expand internationally.”

Sai Nittala, Senior AI Manager, said, “NurseMagic™ V3.0 delivers healthcare charting solutions that outperform generic, off-the-shelf AI tools. Unlike many unregulated or non-integrated solutions, NurseMagic™ is designed for seamless integration into critical healthcare workflows — where compliance, accuracy, and efficiency are essential. Our multilingual capability underscores our ability to scale rapidly while meeting real-world needs.’”

Dr. Ann Marie Sastry, Founder & CEO, said, “We have growing B2B traction following our launch of enterprise administration tools, and are also supporting B2C growth in new segments that prepare us for global expansion. As reported in our Q3 2025 10‑Q, we achieved a 2.4× quarter-on-quarter revenue increase while continuing to cut operating expenses. We believe we’re on track for further revenue growth and cost efficiencies in coming quarters.”

NurseMagic™ is Now Available In:

English, Chinese, Hindi, Spanish, French, Portuguese, Russian, Indonesian, German, Japanese, Korean, Turkish, Italian, Ukrainian, Dutch, Swedish.

Amesite recently announced a 2.4x quarter-over-quarter revenue increase in its 10-Q filing, driven by rapid adoption of its NurseMagic™ platform and improvements in operating efficiency. The company also launched a higher-priced enterprise tier in response to growing B2B demand for more capacity. In April, Amesite reported that NurseMagic™ meets HIPAA requirements for individual users and enterprises, enabling secure documentation of protected health information across all user types.

About Amesite Inc.



Amesite (NASDAQ: AMST) is an AI-driven company with an immediate aim to transform the $330 billion home and healthcare segments. Its flagship product, NurseMagic™, streamlines documentation for nurses and caregivers, reducing the time required from 20 minutes to just 20 seconds. NurseMagic™ is used by over 100 professions to improve care, enhance operational efficiency and improve financial performance. Built on proprietary AI trained on industry-specific data, NurseMagic meets HIPAA regulations while improving accuracy and efficiency. The platform serves B2B and B2C users across 50 states and 21 countries, offering seamless integration into healthcare workflows and translations to over 50 languages.



Forward-Looking Statements



This communication contains forward-looking statements (including within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended) concerning the Company, the Company's planned online machine learning platform, the Company's business plans, any future commercialization of the Company's online learning solutions, potential customers, business objectives and other matters. Forward-looking statements generally include statements that are predictive in nature and depend upon or refer to future events or conditions, and include words such as "may," "will," "should," "would," "expect," "plan," "believe," "intend," "look forward," and other similar expressions among others. Statements that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on current beliefs and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties and are not guarantees of future performance. Actual results could differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. Risks facing the Company and its planned platform are set forth in the Company's filings with the SEC. Except as required by applicable law, the Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statement, or to make any other forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.



Investor Relations

ir@amesite.com

Sources