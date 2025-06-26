ZPMC Shines at TOC Europe 2025, Exploring the Future of the Port Industry Together

SHANGHAI, June 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- From June 17 to June 19, 2025, the annual event for the global port and container supply chain industry, TOC Europe, was held at Rotterdam AHOY Convention Centre in the Netherlands. As an industry leader, Shanghai Zhenhua Heavy Industries Co., Ltd. (ZPMC) actively participated, showcasing its latest innovations in cutting-edge technologies, green manufacturing, and smart ports, which fully demonstrated the overall strength and international influence in China's high-end equipment manufacturing.





During this exhibition, ZPMC's booth (D30) drew wide attention from industry giants including Maersk, PSA, TiL, DPW, CMA-CGM, ICTSI, and Eurogate. Delegates from ZPMC's marketing headquarters, customer service center, technical teams, and European regional headquarters engaged in in-depth discussions with clients on new technology applications for port machinery, customized solutions, intelligent upgrades, and service optimization. These exchanges strengthened partnerships and laid a solid foundation for global market expansion.

ZPMC experts were invited to speak at the TECH TOC seminar, where they shared the company’s experience and practices in carbon footprint management and green manufacturing—presenting what has come to be known as “Chinese wisdom” and “Chinese solutions” for sustainable development. In addition, ZPMC experts also delivered on-site presentations titled “ZPMC Standardized RTG” and “Smart Port Systems”, highlighting the company’s technological breakthroughs and integrated approaches to smart port construction. These sessions attracted a large number of professional attendees.

Adding a cultural touch to the event, ZPMC organized Hanfu (traditional Chinese attire) experiences and live traditional dance performances at its booth. The vibrant display of Eastern aesthetics was warmly received and became one of the cultural highlights of TOC Europe 2025.

Company: Shanghai Zhenhua Heavy Industries (ZPMC)

Website: https://www.zpmc.com/default.aspx

Contact: xueweihui@zpmc.com

TEL: +8618017766623

Email: xueweihui@zpmc.com



A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/615b8045-3afd-4adc-b305-9a8db55da164