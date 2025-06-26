FPC welcomes two new board members to accelerate strategic growth

Gothenburg, Sweden – June 26, 2025 – Fingerprint Cards AB (FPC) is pleased to announce the appointment of two distinguished new members to its Board of Directors following the company’s Annual General Meeting held on 24th June, 2025. The shareholders voted in favour of appointing John Lord and Carl Johan Grandinson to the board, marking a pivotal step in FPC’s evolution as it enters an exciting new chapter of innovation and strategic transformation.

Introducing Our New Board Members

John Lord brings over 25 years of leadership experience across global financial and technology enterprises. Beginning his career at Euler Hermes (1990–1995) and RBS Commercial Finance (1996–1998), he progressed to C-level leadership roles in GE Finance and Dun & Bradstreet UK & Ireland (2000–2007). Lord later served as Group Sales & Marketing Director at LBM Direct Marketing and then as Group Managing Director of GBG plc (2009–2016). In 2016, he founded and led TruNarrative as CEO until 2021, and currently holds chair and investor roles at Panintelligence, Relative Insight, and Engage PSG Search. His background in finance, risk, and SaaS—especially in identity verification—provides FPC with valuable strategic oversight in growing enterprise-facing biometric solutions.

Carl Johan Grandinson offers deep expertise at the intersection of technology, marketing, and operational scaling. With an MSc in Mechanical Engineering (KTH) and media/marketing studies at Stockholm School of Economics and Stanford, he began as TradeDoubler’s first employee (1999–2007), rising to Regional Director overseeing Nordic and Southern Europe. He then co-founded the award-winning Media Agency Tre Kronor Media (2007-2015) and later co-founded Glue Home (2015-2021), a smart-lock and InHome delivery platform company. Currently, he is working with growth equity investments in enterprise software companies as Founding Partner at Qvantea Capital (2021-).

Strategic Significance of Their Appointment

John and Carl Johan join FPC at a transformational time for the company. As FPC expands its solutions up the value chain, across embedded biometrics and secure access technologies, these new board members offer complementary strengths that will reinforce the company’s strategic capabilities.

John Lord’s global market insight and innovation leadership will bolster FPC’s go-to-market initiatives, especially in new verticals where advanced biometric authentication is in high demand. His experience guiding businesses through technological shifts aligns seamlessly with FPC’s vision for smarter, more secure biometric solutions.

Carl Johan Grandinson’s financial and strategic acumen will add critical depth to FPC’s governance and capital planning, supporting the company’s drive toward long-term sustainability and profitability. His track record of working across transformative technology landscapes makes him particularly well-suited to help guide FPC’s operational and strategic roadmap.

Christian Lagerling, Chairman at FPC, commented:

“We are thrilled to welcome John and Carl Johan to our board. Their combined experience, leadership, and deep industry knowledge will be invaluable as we pursue our new strategic direction. This is a pivotal time for FPC, and their appointments reinforce our commitment to bold innovation, operational excellence, and long-term value creation for our shareholders and customers.”

For more information about FPC please visit www.fpc.com.

For further information, please contact:

Adam Philpott, CEO

Investor Relations: +46(0)10-172 00 10, investrel@fpc.com

Press: +46(0)10-172 00 20, press@fpc.com

About FPC

Fingerprint Cards AB (FPC) is a global biometrics leader, offering intelligent edge to cloud biometrics. We envision a secure, seamless world where you are the key to everything. Our solutions – trusted by enterprises, fintechs, and OEMs – power hundreds of millions of products, enabling billions of secure, convenient authentications daily across devices, cards, and digital platforms. From consumer electronics to cybersecurity and enterprise, our cloud-based identity management platforms support multiple biometric modalities, including fingerprints, iris, facial, and more. With improved security and user experience, we are driving the world to passwordless. Discover more at our website and follow us on LinkedIn and X for the latest updates. FPC is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (FING B).

Attachment