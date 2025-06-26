KALMAR CORPORATION, TRADE PRESS RELEASE, 26 JUNE 2025 AT 10:00 AM (EEST)

Kalmar launches Inspector – a new digital application to streamline daily equipment inspections

Kalmar has announced the launch of Inspector, a digital inspection application to streamline routine inspections of material-handling equipment. Inspector, part of the MyKalmar ecosystem, makes equipment inspections more efficient and allows inspection data to be stored centrally for analysis and reporting purposes. The application is available as both a standalone mobile app and as an optional module for customers with a valid MyKalmar INSIGHT subscription.

Timely, regular inspections of material handling equipment are critical to ensuring safety, optimal performance and compliance with company health and safety practices and relevant local regulations. With Inspector, users can document inspections accurately, store data digitally and more easily identify and record maintenance needs.

Users can complete a checklist of customisable inspection questions, add notes and attach images and video and audio clips. Data is saved centrally and a summary can be shared with relevant personnel such as fleet managers. For example, the checklist can include prompts to inspect the oil level and looking for signs of oil leaks, examining the condition of the tyres and checking tyre pressures. The standalone Inspector is easy to use on any equipment (Kalmar or third-party) as it requires no connectivity or hardware installation.

Alina Reinhold, Director, Digital Services, Kalmar: “Inspector provides users with a fully customisable mobile application that makes the process of performing inspections, recording results and sharing inspection-related data faster, easier and more reliable. Furthermore, with full visibility over inspection-related data, fleet managers can improve maintenance planning and execution, positively impacting overall fleet reliability.”

