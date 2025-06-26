Ambow and University of the West Partner to Expand Global Access to U.S. Higher Education Through the HybriU Phygital Innovation Platform

CUPERTINO, Calif., June 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ambow Education Holding Ltd. (NYSE American: AMBO), a global leader in EdTech and AI-driven phygital innovation, today announced a new partnership with University of the West (“UWest”) to expand access to U.S.-based higher education for international students through HybriU Education, Ambow’s comprehensive phygital (physical + digital) learning solution.



Through this partnership, UWest will utilize Ambow’s all-in-one HybriU technology platform to deliver real-time courses directly from its U.S. campus. The platform enables seamless interaction and collaboration between faculty, on-site classroom learners, and remote students around the world. The partnership enhances UWest’s ability to serve a broad global student base and continue to enroll international students who may be unable to travel to the U.S. due to travel or visa-related challenges, while maintaining academic continuity and student support standards.

“UWest shares our vision of inclusive, borderless education,” said Dr. Jin Huang, CEO of Ambow Education. “Together, we’re empowering students worldwide to begin their academic journey without delays caused by visa restrictions—offering the same rigorous curriculum and fully accredited outcomes as their peers on campus.”



HybriU goes beyond traditional video classrooms by combining lecture capture, connectivity, AI, 3D immersive technology, and teaching evaluation into one plug-and-play platform. This allows instructors to focus on teaching, while AI manages the technology in the background.



With HybriU, physical classrooms are transformed into connected spaces that seamlessly integrate on-site and remote learners. The platform replaces outdated e-learning tools and smart classrooms, offering remote students an experience that closely mirrors being physically present. Features such as real-time multilingual interaction, AI-powered adaptive instruction, and learning analytics enhance engagement and make education more flexible, personalized, and scalable.



University of the West, located in Rosemead, California, is a private, nonprofit university recognized for its values-driven approach to whole-person education. With a commitment to intercultural understanding and global engagement, UWest prepares students for success in today’s dynamic and interconnected world.

International students make up a significant part of UWest’s student population. By integrating the HybriU platform into its instructional model, the university can better support remote learners and expand its global reach.

About Ambow

Ambow Education Holding Ltd. is a U.S.-based, AI-driven technology company offering phygital (physical + digital) innovation for education, corporate conferencing and live events. Through its flagship platform, HybriU, Ambow is shaping the future of learning, collaboration and communication—delivering immersive, intelligent, real-time experiences across industries. For more information, visit Ambow’s corporate website at https://www.ambow.com/.

