The Maybach Foundation and US Capital Global Host Thought-Leadership Event on Mentoring in San Francisco

San Francisco, California, USA, June 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Maybach Foundation and US Capital Global recently co-hosted an exclusive event at The Motoring Club in San Francisco, titled “The Economic Value of Mentoring.” The evening brought together leaders from business, philanthropy, and finance to explore how mentoring fuels economic development and talent activation across sectors.

The event featured MentorCloud and its Founder and CEO, Dr. Ravi Gundlapalli, whose platform connects mentors and mentees to accelerate learning and career advancement. Together, US Capital Global and the Maybach Foundation introduced MentorCloud to their networks to further promote the economic and human value of mentorship.

“Mentoring isn’t just a social good—it’s a force multiplier for talent, trust, and long-term economic value,” said Ulrich Schmid-Maybach, Founder and President of the Maybach Foundation. “I extend my sincere thanks to MentorCloud, US Capital Global, and all our partners. Your support not only honors the Maybach legacy but also fuels innovation and nurtures emerging talent.”

Jeffrey Sweeney, Chairman and CEO at US Capital Global, added, “Mentorship is a powerful engine for economic growth. I’ve seen firsthand how it helps young professionals build confidence, develop networks, and make better decisions. The Maybach Foundation’s dedication to service and mentorship resonates deeply with our own values. We’re pleased to support this important mission and look forward to future collaborations.”

Charles Towle, COO and Managing Partner at US Capital Global, shared, “This event was an inspiring and timely reminder of mentorship’s transformative impact—not only on individuals but also on business outcomes. Through our Braj Bhumi Group, we’re actively mentoring globally and supporting education and nutrition initiatives in India. These efforts, grounded in the spirit of selfless service, are more relevant than ever.”

Braj Bhumi Group, a global nonprofit supported by US Capital Global, champions education, environmental restoration, and cultural preservation worldwide. The organization works with sovereign and royal families, global family offices, and foundations to support projects that uplift underserved communities and protect timeless traditions.

The San Francisco event was proudly sponsored by Maybach Family Vineyards, Bohème, William & Mary Wine Company, The Caviar Co., Blaine Wines, and Eterno Tequila.

About the Maybach Foundation

The Maybach Foundation, established in 2005, is dedicated to preserving and promoting the legacy of Wilhelm and Karl Maybach through innovative mentoring programs. By celebrating their pioneering contributions to engineering and design, the Foundation connects past achievements with future innovations. Through its global initiatives, the Maybach Foundation continues to inspire and nurture the next generation of visionary creators. To learn more, visit https://maybach.org or contact corinna@maybach.org.

About US Capital Global

Founded in 1998, US Capital Global offers a range of advanced financial solutions, including debt, equity, and investment products customized for middle-market enterprises and investors. The firm oversees direct investment funds while delivering comprehensive wealth management and investment banking services, encompassing M&A strategies and capital raising expertise. Among the notable entities within the consortium are US Capital Global Investment Management LLC, US Capital Global Wealth Management LLC, and US Capital Global Securities LLC, an SEC-registered broker-dealer and member of FINRA. To learn more, visit www.uscapital.com.

To learn more about US Capital Global, email Jeffrey Sweeney, Chairman and CEO, at info@uscapital.com.







