DSV – H1 2025 analyst conference call

We expect to release the H1 2025 interim results of DSV A/S in the morning of 31 July 2025. A webcast and conference call will be held at 11:00 am CEST.



At the conference call, Jens H. Lund, Group CEO, and Michael Ebbe, Group CFO, will present the H1 2025 Interim Financial Report. The presentation will be followed by a Q&A session.

Date: 31 July 2025

Time: 11:00 am CEST

To attend the webcast presentation, please go to Webcast presentation - DSV Interim Financial Report H1 2025 or go to https://investor.dsv.com/.

If you wish to ask questions during the conference call, please register through this link: Conference call Q&A - DSV Interim Financial Report H1 2025. You will receive an email with dial-in telephone numbers.

We recommend participants to dial in 10 minutes prior to the scheduled start time.

Contacts

Investor Relations

Stig Frederiksen, tel. +45 43 20 36 38, stig.frederiksen@dsv.com

Alexander Plenborg, tel. +45 43 20 33 73, alexander.plenborg@dsv.com

Yours sincerely,

DSV A/S

Attachment