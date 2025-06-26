Aya Gold & Silver Launches Drill Exploration Program at Zgounder Far East and Adds 6 New Regional Permits

MONTREAL, June 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aya Gold & Silver Inc. (TSX: AYA; OTCQX: AYASF) (“Aya” or the “Corporation”) is pleased to announce high-grade silver results from its ongoing drill exploration program at the Zgounder Silver Mine and the start of its drill exploration program in the Far East permits in the Kingdom of Morocco. The Corporation has also acquired six (6) new permits to the north, expanding the Zgounder exploration footprint by 11.9% to over 452.7 square kilometers (“km2”).

Highlights (all intersections are in core lengths)

Acquired six (6) exploration permits totaling 48.1 km 2 in the Zgounder area (Figure 2)

Started initial 2,250 meter (“m”) regional program in the Zgounder Far East permits (Figure 3)

Reported intersections in the open-pit area: Hole ZG-RC-24-303 intercepted 1,970 grams per tonne (“g/t”) silver (“Ag”) over 6.0m; Hole ZG-RC-24-434 intercepted 305 g/t Ag over 11.0m, including 1,348 g/t Ag over 1.0m; Hole DZG-SF-25-593 intercepted 749 g/t Ag over 3.5m including 1,610 g/t Ag over 1.5m; Hole ZG-RC-24-440 intercepted 1,214 g/t Ag over 2.0m; and Hole DZG-SF-25-592 intercepted 438 g/t Ag over 3.5m including 2,410 g/t Ag over 0.5m.

Drilled 8,343m or 33% of the 2025 exploration program year to date





“We’re excited to consolidate further and grow our footprint by 12% at Zgounder with six new permits—advancing our strategy to expand the land package and explore for satellite deposits,” said Benoit La Salle, President & CEO. “This includes the start of drilling on the Far East permits, where we’ve identified several high-impact targets. High-grade intercepts within the open-pit area were also drilled, including ZG-RC-24-303 and ZG-RC-24-434, further confirming the continuity and strength of mineralization to the east.”

Included in this release are results from 152 holes, which include 67 underground diamond drill (“DDH”), 15 reverse circulation (“RC”), 49 T28 and 21 YAK holes (T28 and YAK: percussion drilling using an air-compressed hammer). For a full summary of today’s results, refer to Appendix 1.

Table 1 – Significant Intercepts from Drilling at Zgounder (core lengths)*

Hole ID From To Ag Length Ag x (g/t) (m) width Underground DDH DZG-SF-25-592 2.0 5.5 438 3.5 1,533 Including 2.0 2.5 2,410 0.5 1,205 DZG-SF-25-593 31.5 35.0 749 3.5 2,622 Including 31.5 33.0 1,610 1.5 2,415 DZG-SF-25-601 27.5 28.5 906 1.0 906 Surface RC ZG-RC-24-303 22.0 28.0 1,970 6.0 11,820 ZG-RC-24-434 0.0 11.0 305 11.0 3,360 Including 2.0 3.0 1,348 1.0 1,348 ZG-RC-24-440 21.0 23.0 1,214 2.0 2,428 Underground T28 T28-24-528 7.2 16.8 107 9.6 1,027 T28-24-562 6.0 13.2 259 7.2 1,862 T28-24-562 18.0 25.2 134 7.2 961 T28-25-706 0.0 7.2 221 7.2 1,594 T28-25-730 0.0 4.8 358 4.8 1,718 Underground YAK YAK-24-206 7.2 10.8 275 3.6 991 YAK-25-306 14.4 25.2 210 10.8 2,269 YAK-25-315 0.0 3.6 592 3.6 2,131 YAK-25-316 30.0 32.4 850 2.4 2,039

* True width is undetermined at this stage.

Figure 1: Location of Drill Results at Zgounder





2025 Exploration Results

This year, 57 DDH totaling 8,343m have been completed at Zgounder. Drilling was conducted mostly underground in the Central and Western Zones as well as on some near-mine regional targets.

Figure 2 shows the six additional licences acquired, which in addition to the Zgounder Far East and the Touchkal blocks, will significantly increase the prospectivity of the Zgounder Regional Project. The Corporation will start mapping and prospecting on these new licences in early H2.

The RC drill exploration program at Zgounder Far East began on June 22nd, targeting four strong geochemistry anomalies including Ag – Cu and Au (Figure 3) with an initial planned meterage of 2,250m.

The Zgounder Far East block comprises Neoproterozoic geology divided into three distinct zones: Southern Zone dominated by volcano-sedimentary rocks and pebbly sandstones alternated with felsic volcanics. Central Zone hosts an ophiolite complex, featuring mafic and ultramafic rocks intercalated with fine-grained sandstone units. Northern Zone is composed of intermediate to mafic volcanic and intrusive rocks, alternating with conglomerates. Grab sample results in the Far East block have identified some high-grade grab Ag-Cu, and Au, along with many precious metal anomalies, indicating a strong mineralization potential within 20km from the Zgounder deposit.

Figure 2: Surface Map of Zgounder Property with New Exploration Licences



Figure 3: Surface Map of Zgounder Far East with Exploration Drill Program

Quality Assurance

For core drilling, all individual samples represent approximately one meter in length of core, which is halved. Half of the core is kept on site for reference, and its counterpart is sent for preparation and assaying to African Laboratory for Mining and Environment (“Afrilab”) in Marrakech, Morocco or to ALS Laboratory at the Zgounder Mine site. All samples are analyzed for silver, copper, iron, lead, and zinc using Aqua regia and finished by atomic absorption spectroscopy (“AAS”). Samples grading above 200 g/t Ag are reanalyzed using fire assaying.

For definition drilling using RC, all individual samples represent 1.0m in length and for T28 drilling equipment, all individual samples represent 1.2m in length. Samples are assayed at either the ALS Mine laboratory or at Afrilab. All samples are analyzed for silver, copper, iron, lead, and zinc using Aqua regia and finished by AAS. Samples grading above 200 g/t Ag are reanalyzed using fire assaying. Rigorous quality controls (QaQc) are applied at both locations.

David Lalonde, B.Sc. P. Geo, Vice-President Exploration, is Aya Gold & Silver’s Qualified Person and has reviewed this press release for accuracy and compliance with National Instrument 43-101.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain statements that constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws ("forward-looking statements"), which reflects management's expectations regarding Aya's future growth and business prospects (including the timing and development of new deposits and the success of exploration activities) and other opportunities.

The risks and uncertainties that may affect forward-looking statements include, among others: the inherent risks involved in exploration and development of mineral properties, including government approvals and permitting, changes in economic conditions, changes in the worldwide price of silver gold and other key inputs, changes in mine plans (including, but not limited to, throughput and recoveries being affected by metallurgical characteristics) and other factors, such as project execution delays, many of which are beyond the control of Aya, as well as other risks and uncertainties which are more fully described in Aya’s 2024 Annual Information Form dated March 31, 2025, and in other filings of Aya with securities and regulatory authorities which are available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. Aya does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements should assumptions related to these plans, estimates, projections, beliefs, and opinions change. Nothing in this document should be construed as either an offer to sell or a solicitation to buy or sell Aya securities. All references to Aya include its subsidiaries unless the context requires otherwise.

Appendix 1 - Mineral Intercepts from Drilling at Zgounder (core lengths)*

Hole ID From To Ag Length Ag x (g/t) (m)* width Underground DDH DZG-SF-24-296 46.5 48.0 108 1.5 162 DZG-SF-25-589 5.2 8.0 104 2.8 291 DZG-SF-25-590 2.7 3.2 76 0.5 38 DZG-SF-25-590 6.5 8.4 94 1.9 179 DZG-SF-25-591 4.0 5.5 77 1.5 116 DZG-SF-25-592 2.0 5.5 438 3.5 1,533 Including 2.0 2.5 2,410 0.5 1,205 DZG-SF-25-593 31.5 35.0 749 3.5 2,622 Including 31.5 33.0 1,610 1.5 2,415 DZG-SF-25-601 4.2 5.5 138 1.3 179 DZG-SF-25-601 27.5 28.5 906 1.0 906 DZG-SF-25-604 24.5 27.5 191 3.0 572 DZG-SF-25-610 14.0 15.5 97 1.5 146 DZG-SF-25-610 24.0 25.0 198 1.0 198 DZG-SF-25-611 15.9 19.0 244 3.1 756 Including 15.0 16.0 420 1.0 420 DZG-SF-25-628 4.3 5.3 90 1.0 90 DZG-SF-25-628 56.0 57.0 101 1.0 101 Surface RC ZG-RC-24-283 0.0 1.0 88 1.0 88 ZG-RC-24-288 11.0 13.0 190 2.0 380 ZG-RC-24-303 22.0 28.0 1,970 6.0 11,820 ZG-RC-24-425 23.0 24.0 196 1.0 196 ZG-RC-24-425 51.0 55.0 123 4.0 492 ZG-RC-24-427 1.0 2.0 92 1.0 92 ZG-RC-24-434 0.0 11.0 305 11.0 3,360 Including 2.0 3.0 1,348 1.0 1,348 ZG-RC-24-440 21.0 23.0 1,214 2.0 2,428 ZG-RC-24-446 10.0 16.0 97 6.0 580 ZG-RC-24-446 18.0 19.0 112 1.0 112 ZG-SF-23-040 42.0 43.0 84 1.0 84 ZG-SF-23-070 62.5 63.5 138 1.0 138 ZG-SF-24-210 114.0 117.0 84 3.0 252 ZG-SF-24-210 121.0 122.5 99 1.5 149 ZG-SF-25-293 69.5 70.0 1,012 0.5 506 ZG-SF-25-298 82.0 83.0 112 1.0 112 ZG-SF-25-304 216.5 218.0 93 1.5 140 ZG-SF-25-304 277.0 278.0 80 1.0 80 Underground T28 T28-24-528 7.2 16.8 107 9.6 1,027 T28-24-557 4.8 6.0 100 1.2 120 T28-24-557 7.2 8.4 216 1.2 259 T28-24-557 14.4 16.8 119 2.4 286 T28-24-557 19.2 21.6 152 2.4 365 T28-24-557 22.8 24.0 100 1.2 120 T28-24-562 6.0 13.2 259 7.2 1,862 T28-24-562 18.0 25.2 134 7.2 961 Including 18.0 19.2 476 1.2 571 T28-24-563 18.0 20.4 104 2.4 250 T28-24-563 22.8 24.0 80 1.2 96 T28-24-564 19.2 25.2 106 6.0 634 T28-25-690 18.0 19.2 111 1.2 133 T28-25-693 3.6 4.8 100 1.2 120 T28-25-700 25.2 26.4 348 1.2 418 T28-25-704 18.0 19.2 250 1.2 300 T28-25-704 24.0 25.2 77 1.2 92 T28-25-706 0.0 7.2 221 7.2 1,594 T28-25-707 0.0 2.4 256 2.4 614 T28-25-709 9.6 10.8 86 1.2 103 T28-25-730 0.0 4.8 358 4.8 1,718 T28-25-730 7.2 8.4 76 1.2 91 T28-25-731 0.0 1.2 108 1.2 130 Underground YAK YAK-24-206 7.2 10.8 275 3.6 991 YAK-25-302 6.0 8.4 110 2.4 263 YAK-25-306 14.4 25.2 210 10.8 2,269 YAK-25-309 10.8 12.0 166 1.2 199 YAK-25-315 0.0 3.6 592 3.6 2,131 YAK-25-315 15.6 18.0 131 2.4 313 YAK-25-315 19.2 20.4 80 1.2 96 YAK-25-316 30.0 32.4 850 2.4 2,039

* True width is undetermined at this stage.

