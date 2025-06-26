Yachting: A summer of events at the Yacht Club de Monaco

MONACO, June 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As is tradition, the Yacht Club de Monaco brought together its members for the annual summer cocktail — an opportunity to welcome new members and present the club’s key projects, in the presence of its president, His Serene Highness Prince Albert II, and the executive committee. With 2,500 members from 82 countries, the club brings together owners and yachting enthusiasts from around the world around its core values: team spirit, respect for maritime traditions and openness to innovation.

In his speech, the Sovereign highlighted the passion that drives the club: “As Hegel wrote, ‘Nothing great in the world has ever been accomplished without passion.’ And it is this passion that permeates each of our projects, every meeting and every regatta.” He went on to recall the club’s long-standing mission to “actively promote the Principality’s maritime, sporting and environmental reputation and influence. We support the most ambitious and innovative projects in pursuit of sustainable yachting.”

Prince Albert II also stressed the importance of passing on knowledge: “That’s why we established La Belle Classe Academy ten years ago — to inspire nautical vocations and professionalise the sector,” he said, announcing: “The Yacht Club de Monaco is now an RYA-accredited training centre. This international recognition rewards the work of our teams and enhances the quality of our courses for professional crews and young people. I hope we can go even further, developing the ‘RYA by La Belle Classe Academy’ programme to train tomorrow’s sailors with rigour and enthusiasm.”

In this spirit, the YCM Summer Yachting Camps offer young people aged 16 to 22 an engaging course that combines navigation and sea safety in a comprehensive introduction aimed at inspiring new vocations and developing practical skills.

A highlight of the evening was also the recognition of members who have registered their vessels with the SEA Index®, a benchmarking tool developed by YCM in partnership with Credit Suisse (UBS Group) to measure the carbon impact of yachts over 24 metres.

“We have a responsibility to support the next generation of owners and professionals in adopting more eco-responsible practices. But to act effectively, we must first be able to quantify the problem,” said the president.

The SEA Index® has become a reference standard for assessing and improving the environmental performance of superyachts. Independently certified by Lloyd’s Register, it is based on verifiable data and a transparent methodology to drive improvement. Around one hundred yachts are currently part of the process.

Twenty ports and marinas across the Mediterranean have already integrated the SEA Index® into their operations. Internationally, the system is now set to be adopted in the Seychelles and in Italy.

This summer is especially full of events. From 1 to 5 July, the Yacht Club will host the 12th edition of the Monaco Energy Boat Challenge, dedicated to alternative energies and open to the public. The event has become a major fixture for all those involved in maritime innovation. “This event is particularly close to my heart. It not only creates a bridge between the new generation of engineers and professionals, but also reveals projects that are both visionary and practical,” said H.S.H. Prince Albert II.

Along the quays, at the YCM Marina and at sea, students, engineers and shipbuilders will come together to share ideas on electric propulsion, hydrogen, hybrid solutions and experiments with on-board autonomy using AI. One of the highlights will be the presence of the Energy Observer, an iconic floating laboratory for new energy systems.

