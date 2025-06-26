Avocados Markets, Global Industry Growth, Competitive Landscape, Opportunities, and Challenges to 2034

Dublin, June 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Avocados Market Size, Share, Trends, Analysis, and Forecast 2025-2034 | Global Industry Growth, Competitive Landscape, Opportunities, and Challenges" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global avocados market is growing rapidly, valued at USD 19.1 billion in 2025 and projected to reach USD 47.6 billion by 2034, expanding at a CAGR of 10.7%. This surge is driven by heightened consumer awareness of avocados' nutritional benefits and a rising preference for fresh, healthy food alternatives.

Avocados, renowned for their rich nutritional profile, have become a dietary staple, expanding across various cuisines and modern culinary applications like smoothies, salads, and sushi. Significant production growth in leading countries such as Mexico, Peru, Chile, and the U.S., coupled with marketing efforts, have boosted market penetration in Europe and Asia-Pacific.

Looking forward, the market is expected to maintain robust growth, supported by shifting dietary preferences toward plant-based foods and increased investments in avocado cultivation. Emerging markets in Asia and the Middle East present promising opportunities for industry stakeholders.

Trends and Drivers

Surging demand for organic and sustainably grown avocados.

Rise in avocado-based packaged products, such as oils, snacks, and dips.

Investment in innovative agricultural technologies to enhance yield and quality.

Brand preference for ethical sourcing, sustainability, and traceability.

Expansion of e-commerce for direct-to-consumer delivery.

Increased health awareness about avocados' benefits, including heart health and nutritional balance.

Growing culinary use and popularity in various food sectors.

Growth of plant-based diets and veganism driving avocado demand.

Improved global trade and logistics enhancing market accessibility.

Challenges

Volatile prices and supply fluctuations due to climate variability.

Environmental challenges related to water-intensive cultivation.

Market Segmentation

By Type: Hass Avocado, Other Types

Hass Avocado, Other Types By Form: Fresh, Processed

Fresh, Processed By Application: Food, Cosmetic, Medical, Other Applications

Food, Cosmetic, Medical, Other Applications By Distribution Channel: B2B, B2C

B2B, B2C By Geography: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa, South and Central America

Companies Featured

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc.

Calavo Growers Inc.

Mission Produce Inc.

Costa Group

Westfalia Fruit

Emrald Produce Ltd.

The Horton Fruit Company

Del Rey Avocado Co. Inc.

Oppy

Superior Food Company

Brooks Tropicals Holding Inc.

Henry Avocado Corporation

AustChilli Group

Simpson Farms

West Pak Avocado Inc.

McDaniel Fruit Co.

Salud Foodgroup Europe B.V.

Duclos Farms

Melissas World Variety Produce Inc.

Shanley Farms

Empacadora Avehass S.A. de C.V.

Greenyard N.V.

Olivado EPZ Limited

JBR Avocados

