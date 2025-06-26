Discovery Announces Annual General and Special Meeting Results

TORONTO, June 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Discovery Silver Corp. (TSX: DSV, OTCQX: DSVSF) (“Discovery” or the “Company”) today announced the results of voting at its Annual General and Special Meeting held on June 25, 2025. Shareholders voted overwhelming in support of the election of all director nominees as further set out below:

Name of Nominee Votes cast FOR % votes cast

FOR Votes WITHHELD % of Votes

WITHHELD Murray John 570,029,612 99.25% 4,318,461 0.75% Anthony Makuch 574,035,499 99.95% 312,574 0.05% Barry Olson 573,848,566 99.91% 499,507 0.09% Jeffrey Parr 573,980,552 99.94% 367,521 0.06% Moira Smith 571,336,863 99.48% 2,981,210 0.52% Daniel Vickerman 553,994,408 96.46% 20,353,665 3.54%

Shareholders also voted in favour of: (i) appointing PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP, Chartered Accountants, as auditors of the Company for the ensuing year; (ii) the Long Term Incentive Plan of the Company; (iii) amendments to the Company’s Deferred Share Unit Plan (the “DSU Plan”); (iv) the approval of all unallocated deferred share units under the DSU Plan; (v) the approval of all unallocated restricted share units under the Company’s former restricted share unit plan; and (vi) the approval of all unallocated stock options under the Company’s stock option plan.

Further details on these items can be found in the Company’s Management Information Circular dated May 6, 2025 and filed on SEDAR+. Details of the vote are set out below:

Votes cast

FOR % of votes cast

FOR Votes cast

AGAINST % of votes cast

AGAINST Appointment of Auditors 601,537,503 99.91% 560,977 0.09% Long Term Incentive Plan 538,836,367 93.82% 35,511,706 6.18% Deferred Share Unit Plan 534,902,444 93.13% 39,445,629 6.87% Unallocated DSUs 534,646,444 93.13% 39,445,629 6.87% Unallocated restricted share units 534,656,921 93.09% 39,691,152 6.91% Unallocated Options 534,034,377 92.98% 40,313,696 7.02%

ABOUT DISCOVERY

Discovery is a growing North American-focused precious metals company. The Company has exposure to silver through its first asset, the 100%-owned Cordero project, one of the world’s largest undeveloped silver deposits, which is located close to infrastructure in a prolific mining belt in Chihuahua State, Mexico. On April 15, 2025, Discovery completed the acquisition of the Porcupine Complex from Newmont Corporation, transforming the Company into a new Canadian gold producer with multiple operations in one of the world’s most renowned gold camps in and near Timmins, Ontario. Discovery owns a dominant land position within the camp, with a large base of Mineral Resources remaining and substantial growth and exploration upside.

