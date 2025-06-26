2025 Baby Innovation Featured Award Winners Demonstrate Passion, Creativity, & Hard Work

LOS ANGELES, June 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The 2025 Baby Innovation Awards , an independent recognition platform highlighting the most innovative companies, services, and products in the highly competitive baby care industry, today announced the featured winners in their 5th annual awards program.

The focus of the Independent Innovation Awards is on recognizing the leaders in the most competitive categories of the Baby Care market, ranging from Bath & Diapers, Health Products, Nursing & Feeding, Clothes, Toys & Learning, Car Seats, Strollers and Nursery. These winners are shaping the future of baby care through parenting tools and products that enhance family life. This year’s program attracted thousands of nominations from around the world.

Global consumer spending on baby care goods and services is projected to reach over $19 billion by 2030. As consumers become more discerning, parents are looking to balance the health and development of their infants with busy lifestyles. Emerging trends such as organic and natural products, personalized baby care, innovation in baby food and child skincare, e-commerce and Direct-to-Consumer options are some of the trends emerging in this rapidly expanding market.

“Consumers are bombarded with new baby care products and services daily. However, more new parents than ever before are hyper-aware of the safety, health, and environmental impact of the products they buy. Preferences are shifting to more organic-centered products, along with advancements in technology like smart baby products - such as monitors,” said Travis Grant, Managing Director of Baby Innovation Awards. “The result is companies responding with innovative products to meet this demand, and this year’s featured winners are revolutionizing and advancing the Baby Care industry through new goods, services, and technology. We’re proud to recognize them in our 2025 awards cohort!”

The 2025 featured award winners of the Baby Innovation awards are:

Bath & Diapers

Rash-free Diaper Product of the Year: MILK™ Baby Diapers

Disposable Diaper Product of the Year: Huggies® Little Movers® HuggFit 360°

Overall Bath & Diaper Product of the Year: Luvs

Skincare Product of the Year: Aveeno

Suncare Product of the Year: Zoey Naturals

Swim Diaper Product of the Year: The Swimsuit, Coterie



Health

Baby Accessory Product of the Year: Camilia Tummy Liquid Drops, Boiron

Baby Monitor Product of the Year: Owlet

Nasal Aspirator Product of the Year: Naväge

Overall Health Service Company of the Year: Mamma + Bebis

Nursing & Feeding

Baby Food Product of the Year: Good Start® | Dr. Brown’s™

Breast Milk Storage Product of the Year: MilkFresh, Dr. Talbot’s

Hands Free Breast Pump of the Year: Lacevo

Highchair Product of the Year: Hauck USA

Toddler Formula of the Year: Kendamil

Portable Breast Pump Product of the Year: Annabella

Wearable Breast Pumps Product of the year: The Night Owl

Baby Clothes

Swaddle Product of the Year: ergoPouch

Toys & Learning

Sensory Toy Product of the Year: Glo Pals

Early Development Toy Product of the Year: The Happy Start

Strollers

All Terrain Stroller Product of the Year: smartrike

Stroller Innovation of the Year: Joolz Hub2

Nursery

Sleep Product of the year: Philips Avent

Marketplace

Baby Company of the Year: Rascals

Baby Product of the Year: Abiie

Baby Service Company of the year: BabyQuip

About Baby Innovation Awards

Part of Independent Innovation Awards organization, a global market intelligence and recognition program within the most competitive consumer categories, The Baby Innovation Awards honors the most outstanding and innovative companies, services, and products within the rapidly expanding Baby care industry. The Baby Innovation Awards provides public recognition for the achievements of baby care industry companies and products including Baby Clothes, Nursing and Feeding, Toys and Learning, Nursery, Strollers and more. For more information visit: https://babyinnovationawards.com .

