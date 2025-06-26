Labviva Automates Chemical Supply Chain for the Life Sciences Industry

BOSTON, June 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The life sciences chemical supply chain has traditionally been a bottleneck to R&D innovation, often requiring scientists to stop their research to manually monitor supplies, locate replacement materials, ensure competitive pricing, and maintain purchasing and regulatory compliance. With the additional impact of tariffs, R&D labs and other chemicals consumers will pay an additional $1.25 billion per year, forcing them to adapt by diversifying supply chains and focusing on efficiencies. To address these concerns, Labviva, the leading AI procurement platform for life sciences, today announced the general availability of Harper Chemical (HarperChem), a new, integral part of Labviva’s cloud-based inventory management system (IMS). The company is debuting HarperChem at the R&D Procurement & Sourcing in Pharma Summit , June 24-26 at the Hilton Boston Logan Airport.

HarperChem is an AI-powered chemical search suite that automates supply chain logistics so laboratories can seamlessly source, store, and replenish vast inventories of raw materials. “HarperChem provides everything a laboratory needs to power a modern chemical stockroom,” Ben Daverman, Vantive Chief Strategy Officer and Labviva Board Member. “With this new tool, Labviva addresses chemical supply chain inefficiencies by providing the most sophisticated AI tools available, saving time and resources so scientists can re-focus their efforts on developing new products.”

Labviva leverages AI, natural language processing, and large language model (LLM) technologies to validate and harvest chemical properties, Environmental Health & Safety (EHS) information, and publication data using HarperChem. Now, scientists can search, browse and purchase products using Labviva’s sophisticated scientific selector tools, with the ability to:

Enter a chemical name to automatically generate chemical structures, identifiers, EHS details, and regulatory information.

Search extensive catalogs of internally stored, commercially available substances by chemical similarity or advanced chemical substructure.

Purchase chemicals and antibodies from multiple suppliers in a single checkout.

Manage full check-in/check-out, dispensing, weighing and self-service features to power digitized chemical stockrooms.

Access Labviva’s fully integrated IMS, which enables storing and managing chemicals in the same system as other stock items, creating a one-stop platform for all research materials.

Take advantage of rich data sources that estimate expiration dates and provide chemical storage guidance which is adaptable to customer-specific policies and procedures.

Examine detailed analytics and traceability data to aid with compliance, financial, and other classes of reporting.



“Labviva connects pharmaceutical R&D labs directly to 90% of all raw materials suppliers available in the U.S. and Europe, offering easy purchasing with competitive pricing. With HarperChem’s AI tooling, labs can modernize their chemical stockroom while ensuring compliance, supply chain security, and sustainability,” said Siamak Baharloo, CEO of Labviva. “Labviva empowers pharmaceutical companies to optimize chemical inventory, reduce waste, and accelerate new product innovation while offering chemical suppliers an opportunity to compete for the business of several of the world’s leading pharmaceutical, biotech, and university R&D labs.”

Labviva’s intuitive platform operates as a stand-alone solution or directly integrates into leading procurement systems, including SAP Ariba, JAGGAER, Oracle Procurement Cloud, Microsoft Dynamics 365, and Coupa. To learn more about Labviva, visit labviva.com .

About Labviva

Labviva connects researchers with suppliers of reagents, chemicals, and instrumentation in an intuitive, user-friendly platform that supports the priorities of scientists while staying compliant with purchasing rules. Suppliers can easily manage the content of their products, and products are mapped into scientific applications, techniques and protocols. To learn more about how Labviva accelerates the science of life, visit us at www.labviva.com .

