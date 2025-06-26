Elutia Wins Dual Honors for Innovation and Product Launches at 2025 Medical Device Network Excellence Awards

Recognition highlights EluPro™ Antibiotic-Eluting BioEnvelope’s impact on device protection for cardiac implantable electronic devices (CIEDs) and neurostimulators





SILVER SPRING, Md., June 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Elutia Inc. (Nasdaq: ELUT) (“Elutia” or the “Company”), a pioneer in drug-eluting biomatrix technologies, has been recognized with two prestigious honors—Innovation and Product Launches—in the 2025 Medical Device Network Excellence Awards. The awards celebrate Elutia’s advancements in drug eluting bioenvelopes and the successful commercial introduction of EluPro.

“We’re honored to receive recognition from Medical Device Network in both the Innovation and Product Launches categories,” said Dr. Randy Mills, CEO of Elutia. “These awards reflect the work of two exceptional groups at Elutia: our scientists and our go-to-market team. But the truth is that neither could have succeeded in isolation. This effort is the embodiment of our CRU values, from concept to commercialization. It’s how we work here, and it’s why EluPro is successful.”

Since its pilot launch in September 2024, EluPro has demonstrated strong commercial performance, with sales increasing 84% sequentially in the first quarter of 2025 and driving a 31% year-over-year revenue increase in BioEnvelope sales. The product has received approvals from 150 hospital value analysis committees and established partnerships with seven major group purchasing organizations, reflecting widespread clinical demand and acceptance within the healthcare procurement ecosystem.

Commercially launched in January 2025, EluPro is cleared for use across all major cardiac implanted electronic device (CIED) products including pacemakers and implantable defibrillators, as well as for neurostimulation devices. Unlike synthetic alternatives, EluPro combines a soft, regenerative biomatrix with the antibiotics rifampin and minocycline to address CIED complications and support healthy healing. With more than 600,000 CIEDs implanted annually in the U.S. and complications—such as infection, migration, and skin erosion—occurring in up to 5-7% of cases, the need for improved outcomes is clear. EluPro provides a comprehensive solution for both patients and clinicians.

To learn more, visit www.elutia.com/products/elupro/.

About Elutia

Elutia develops and commercializes drug-eluting biomatrix products to improve compatibility between medical devices and the patients who need them. With a growing population in need of implantable technologies, Elutia’s mission is humanizing medicine so patients can thrive without compromise. For more information, visit www.Elutia.com.

About the Medical Device Network Excellence Awards

The Medical Device Network Excellence Awards is an independent recognition program powered by GlobalData, analyzing over 1 billion datasets annually to recognize and rank top-tier companies and their achievements in more than 200 countries. The program honors forward-thinking, innovative companies that drive positive change across the medical device industry.

