Rezolve Ai Establishes Global Professional Services Division Amid Surging Demand in $500 Billion Enterprise AI Market

Former Accenture Global Commerce Head & Tata Digital founder and CTO Sauvik Banerjjee Named President

Named President Move Follows Rezolve Ai’s $70 Million ARR Break-Through and Comes as Meta buys a 49% stake in Ai-services player Scale AI for $14.3 Billion

NEW YORK, June 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rezolve Ai (NASDAQ: RZLV), the company reinventing retail through real-time AI-driven consumer engagement, today announced the creation of Rezolve Ai Professional Services, a new global growth platform formed in direct response to surging customer demand after the company locked in more than $70 million in annual recurring revenue (ARR) months ahead of plan.

The division positions Rezolve Ai to compete head-to-head with professional-services heavyweights such as Accenture and the data-labeling specialists at Scale AI - especially significant as Meta Platforms buys a 49% stake in Scale AI for $14.3 billion. Industry analysts forecast that enterprise AI services spending will eclipse $500 billion by 2030, underscoring the vast market Rezolve Ai now intends to capture.

Sauvik Banerjjee to Lead Global Expansion

Heading the division is Sauvik Banerjjee, an Indian technologist with over two decades of experience scaling multimarket technology programs and services. Banerjjee was a founding member of Accenture Digital, led its eCommerce vertical, served as Chief Technology Officer at Tata Digital and held the role of Global CTA for SAP. He now joins Rezolve Ai as President, Global Professional Services and Chief Digital Officer.

Delivering Strategy-to-Scale Execution

Rezolve Ai Professional Services will provide:

C-suite advisory on AI roadmaps

Data & architecture readiness assessments

Tailored Brain Suite model training and integration

Change-management and continuous optimization

Delivery hubs in UK, USA, Europe and Asia will give enterprise clients 24/7 coverage.

Daniel M Wagner, Founder, Chairman & CEO, Rezolve Ai, said:

“Enterprises are racing from AI pilots to production at break-neck speed. Locking in $70 million ARR so early in the year proved customers want more than a platform they want a partner to deliver business impact today. Rezolve Ai Professional Services, under Sauvik’s leadership, makes us that partner, squarely challenging incumbents across the consulting and AI-deployment landscape.”

Sauvik Banerjjee, President, Rezolve Ai Global Professional Services, added:

“Rezolve Ai’s technology is already transforming commerce. Our mission now is to make sure every enterprise can unlock the full power of Brain Suite, rapidly, responsibly, and at global scale. We will take clients from experimentation to enterprise-wide execution, turning AI ambition into measurable results.”

Momentum & Market Opportunity

Rezolve Ai’s platform supports 50+ enterprise customers and engages 16.5 million monthly active users across 42 million devices. The new Professional Services division is expected to accelerate adoption further as organizations seek trusted expertise to integrate AI across every layer of operations.

With this launch, Rezolve Ai blends the precision of a product company with the reach of a global services powerhouse, poised to capture a significant share of the burgeoning enterprise AI services market.

About Rezolve Ai

Rezolve Ai (NASDAQ: RZLV) is an industry leader in AI-powered solutions, specializing in enhancing customer engagement, operational efficiency, and revenue growth. The Brain Suite delivers advanced tools that harness artificial intelligence to optimize processes, improve decision-making, and enable seamless digital experiences. For more information, visit www.rezolve.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1996. The actual results of Rezolve AI plc (“Rezolve”) may differ from their expectations, estimates and projections and consequently, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Words such as “expect”, “estimate”, “project”, “budget”, “forecast”, “anticipate”, “intend”, “plan”, “may”, “will”, “could”, “should”, “believes”, “predicts”, “potential”, “continue”, and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, Rezolve’s expectations with respect to the success of its professional services division and the services Rezolve’s professional services division is expected to provide. These forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from the expected results. You should carefully consider the risks and uncertainties described in the “Risk Factors” section of Rezolve’s Annual Report on Form 20-F and its subsequent filings made with the SEC. These filings identify and address other important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Most of these factors are outside Rezolve’s control and are difficult to predict. Factors that may cause such differences include, but are not limited to: (1) competition, the ability of Rezolve to grow and manage growth profitably, and retain its management and key employees; (2) changes in applicable laws or regulations; and (3) weakness in the economy, market trends, uncertainty and other conditions in the markets in which Rezolve operates, and other factors beyond its control, such as inflation or rising interest rates. Rezolve cautions that the foregoing list of factors is not exclusive and not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, including projections, which speak only as of the date made. Except as required by applicable law, Rezolve does not plan to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements contained herein, whether as a result of any new information, future events, changed circumstances, or otherwise.

Media Contact

Rezolve Ai

Urmee Khan - Global Head of Communications

urmeekhan@rezolve.com

+44 7576 094 040