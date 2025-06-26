Rascals Named “Baby Company of the Year” In 2025 Baby Innovation Awards Program

LOS ANGELES, June 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The 2025 Baby Innovation Awards , an independent recognition platform highlighting the most innovative companies, services, and products in the highly competitive baby care industry, today announced that Rascals is the 2025 “Baby Company of the Year” in their 5th annual awards program.

Rascals offer premium diapers, training pants, and wipes that are ultra-absorbent, gentle on sensitive skin, and priced at everyday affordable prices. The products are hypoallergenic, dermatologist-tested, PETA-certified Cruelty-free, and Vegan, as well as free from harsh chemicals. Certifications include OEKO-Tex Standard 100 and the Dermatest® Seal of Approval. Rascals products do not include latex or fragrances and are manufactured with soft materials and water-based inks.

Rascals Premium Diapers are engineered to be ultra-absorbent with up to 12 hours of leak protection. The Hydrolock Core™ absorbs liquid with four layers of protection to contain leaks and the Stretchy High-Back Waistband™, made with up to 12 pieces of elastic, comfortably hugs a baby's back. With AirSpun™ Technology, diaper materials are hot-air bonded for a breathable, soft feel. Rascals Premium CoComelon Training Pants are designed for active children and potty training, featuring a comfortable UltraFlex 360™ Waistband for easy up-and-down design.

Safe and gentle on all skin types, Rascals Premium Sensitive Wipes are made with 0% fragrance. The 99% natural formula and premium embossed cloth result in a strong, safe and gentle clean. Meanwhile, the 99% Water Premium Wipes are formulated with a 99% pure water formula and thick, soft, 100% plastic-free plant-based cloth for a gentle and hydrating clean.

Rascals are so confident in their product quality and performance that they offer a “Try Us, Love Us” money-back guarantee. They’ve built a community of parents who have switched from heritage brands to the challenger brand, backed by over 210,000 5-star reviews globally*. Rascals understand that parenting has changed a lot in the last 50 years - from the stay-at-home era to the realities of the modern parenting-work-life juggle. Today’s parents are striving to do their best while managing the everyday pressures of life and work.

The company’s advanced manufacturing and exclusive retail partnerships - including Walmart - allow the brand to offer high-performance products at an everyday prices, without cutting corners on quality or safety.

“It’s an honor to receive this award from Baby Innovation. It seals our mission to build trust and connection with a new generation of parents, offering not only practical products but emotional support and validation during one of life’s most intense transitions. I know because I’ve lived it twice ,” said Will Harvey, Marketing Director at Rascals.. “Our whole ethos is giving parents peace of mind without breaking the bank. For Rascals, innovation isn’t just about product design, it’s about accessibility. We’ll continue to deliver premium affordable products that minimize hassle and maximize confidence for caregivers.”

As consumers become more discerning and demanding, parents are looking to balance the health and development of their infants with their busy lifestyles. Emerging trends such as organic and natural products, personalized baby care, innovation in baby food, E-commerce and Direct-to-Consumer options are just some of the trends emerging in this rapidly expanding market. Companies are responding to these evolving demands by developing new products and the Baby Care market is projected to reach over 19 billion by 2030. The Baby Innovation Awards dives deep through a large set of categories within this increasingly competitive market, helping innovative products and companies stand out in this crowded market.

“Rascals is making a meaningful impact by easing the mental, emotional and financial load of modern parenting. Today’s parents face a new reality as they have to juggle careers, relationships, and societal expectations, while also trying to do their best for their child. Many baby brands overlook this important reality,” said Travis Grant, Managing Director of Baby Innovation Awards. “Rascals delivers premium products without the premium price tag, so modern parents can spend less time worrying about the hassle and mess and more time enjoying the moments that matter with their new baby. For helping parents worry less and love more, that makes Rascals our choice for 2025’s ‘Baby Company of the Year!’”

The focus of the Independent Innovation Awards is on recognizing the leaders in the most competitive categories of the Baby Care market, ranging from Bath & Diapers, Health Products, Nursing & Feeding, Clothes, Toys & Learning, Car Seats, Strollers and Nursery. This year’s program attracted thousands of nominations from around the world.

About Baby Innovation Awards

Part of Independent Innovation Awards organization, a global market intelligence and recognition program within the most competitive consumer categories, The Baby Innovation Awards honors the most outstanding and innovative companies, services, and products within the rapidly expanding Baby care industry. The Baby Innovation Awards provides public recognition for the achievements of baby care industry companies and products including Baby Clothes, Nursing and Feeding, Toys and Learning, Nursery, Strollers and more. For more information visit: https://babyinnovationawards.com .

About Rascals

Originally founded by a mom of four in New Zealand, who struggled to find a diaper that performed well and was affordable and safe on her son’s eczema-prone skin. Rascals Premium Baby Products are engineered for high performance and available at an everyday accessible price point, designed to make parents' lives easier. They spent years undergoing extensive R&D processes, working with expert manufacturers to test hundreds of designs while gathering feedback from parents. Their premium materials are sourced around the world and assembled in their own world-class factory, harnessing the most innovative, cost-effective technology through their vertically integrated manufacturing processes. This has allowed them to engineer their products at every day, affordable prices - starting from $0.17 per diaper, compared to industry average of $0.50!

With a distinctive, relatable, and playful brand, Rascals' cutting-edge marketing is expertly tailored to Millennial and Gen Z parents. Available and trusted in 30+ markets and stocked in major retailers like Walmart, Tesco, Coles, Lazada, New World, and PAK’nSAVE, Rascals are the #1 Diaper Brand on TikTok, winners of 80+ Baby Awards, and trusted by millions of parents around the world with over 210,000 5 5-star reviews Globally*. For more on Rascals, please visit: www.rascalsbaby.com

* Based on all reviews of Rascals diapers, training pants, and wipes across websites globally, including incentivized and organic reviews