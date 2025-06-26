Delta 8 Gummies: Exhale Wellness Expands Hemp-Derived Product Line

Charlotte, NC, June 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Exhale Wellness, a Los Angeles-based manufacturer of hemp-derived wellness products, announced the official launch of its new Delta 8 Gummies line this week. Customers can buy them through the company’s direct distribution channels and selected retail partners.



Exhale’s marketing and branding team further confirmed that the gummies will be available in multiple flavors and concentrations compliant with the 2018 Farm Bill. They will be distributed only to states where they are legal under provincial and local regulations.



While no official statement was released by the founders, Talia Red Elk, Senior Marketing Executive at Exhale Wellness, stated: “With the launch of our Delta 8 Gummies, we’re staying true to Exhale Wellness’s mission, delivering pure, plant-based products that support balance and well-being,” said.

Inside the New Delta 8 Gummies Collection from Exhale Wellness

The new Delta 8 Gummies collection from Exhale Wellness offers a diverse range of products designed to cater to various user preferences. Among them, two top-selling items stand out: Delta 8 Gummy Cubes and Delta 8 Gummy Sours. Let’s take a closer look at these flagship products.

Delta-8 Gummy Cubes

Exhale Wellness’s Delta 8 Gummy Cubes are available in three potency levels: 750 mg, 1500 mg, and 3000 mg, catering to both first-time users who want to start slow and safe, and experienced consumers who seek more potent effects.

Each gummy cube delivers a consistent and measured dose of Delta 8, with some options containing up to 50 mg per piece. This dosage offers a smooth, balanced experience that many users describe as a mellow and clear-headed alternative to traditional Delta 9 products.

The gummies are known for their long-lasting effects, reportedly ideal for relaxation and stress relief, which can last six to eight hours, with the peak effect occurring around two to three hours after consumption.

They are made from all-natural, plant-based ingredients and are free from animal gelatin, which makes them a vegan-friendly choice. Additionally, the formulation excludes artificial colors and flavors, underscoring Exhale Wellness’s commitment to quality and clean ingredients.

Consumers can purchase these gummies in convenient packaging options, including single packs and multi-packs, with the opportunity to subscribe and save up to 30%, ensuring cost-effective access for regular users.

The brand also guarantees customer satisfaction with a 30-day money-back policy, reflecting confidence in product quality. Due to high consumer demand, especially for the 750 mg version, orders may experience longer processing times.

It is important to note that shipments of Delta 8 Gummy Cubes by Exhale are restricted in certain states, specifically California, Colorado, Delaware, Idaho, Iowa, Montana, Rhode Island, and Utah, to comply with local laws and regulations.

Sour Bear

Delta 8 Sour Gummies bring a refreshing and flavorful alternative to the brand’s classic gummy collection. Each bottle contains 30 gummies, with each gummy delivering a precise 50 mg dose of hemp-derived Delta 8, totaling 1500 mg per bottle.

They are crafted with natural fruit flavors, offering a distinct mouth-puckering bite that balances sweetness with a tangy zest. The product is made from cruelty-free, plant-based ingredients, with no artificial colors, flavors, or preservatives.

Infused with Delta 8 distillate, the gummies are derived from hemp compliant with the 2018 Farm Bill, ensuring levels remain within legal limits (0.3% or less). Every batch undergoes third-party lab testing, and consumers are provided with transparent reports regarding the product’s consistency and regulatory compliance.

The product is available in one, two, or three-pack options. Customers can purchase them as a one-time order or subscribe to save up to 30%, providing convenience and value for regular users. Exhale Wellness also offers a satisfaction guarantee, underscoring confidence in the product’s effectiveness and quality.

Due to legal restrictions, Delta 8 Sour Gummies are also not shipped to certain states, including California, Colorado, Delaware, Idaho, Iowa, Montana, Rhode Island, Utah, Arizona, and Arkansas, to ensure adherence to regional laws.

What To Look For While Choosing the Best Delta 8 Gummies?

In the context of the latest launch, consumers are increasingly seeking a guided evaluation of factors that will help choose the best Delta 8 gummies from Exhale’s new lineup. Here’s what industry specialists suggest:

1. Verified Lab Testing: Look for products that include a Certificate of Analysis (COA) from an independent third-party lab. These reports confirm cannabinoid potency and screen for contaminants such as heavy metals, solvents, and pesticides.

2. Clear Ingredient Listings: The best Delta 8 gummies should display a transparent ingredient list, including the type of hemp extract used and any added flavorings or preservatives. Products made with minimal additives may better align with consumer expectations for clean-label formulations.

3. Legal and Sourcing Information: Check that the product is derived from hemp containing less than 0.3% Delta 9, as defined by the 2018 Farm Bill. Manufacturers should also disclose the hemp’s source and confirm availability only in jurisdictions where Delta 8 is permitted.

4. Accurate Dosage Labeling: Each gummy should clearly indicate the amount of Delta 8 per serving. Accurate labeling helps ensure responsible use, particularly for first-time users seeking the best Delta 8 gummies experience.

5. Brand Transparency and Accessibility: Established brands typically offer accessible product details, responsive customer service, and clear return or exchange policies. These elements can support consumer confidence and accountability.

About Exhale Wellness

Exhale Wellness, based in Los Angeles, California, specializes in the development, manufacturing, and distribution of hemp-derived cannabinoid-based wellness products. Its product portfolio includes Delta 8 gummies and edibles, Delta 9 formulations, CBD oils, tinctures, and vape products.

All products feature plant-based ingredients. They are made using US-grown organic hemp compliant with the 2018 Farm Bill and are third-party lab tested for cannabinoid potency and purity. The company sells its best Delta 8 gummies and other products via its official website and selected retail partners, adhering strictly to federal, state, and local laws.