Lottery.com Announces $10 Million Acquisition of GXR World Sports Assets to Power Global Launch of Sports.com Super App

FORT WORTH, Texas, June 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lottery.com Inc. (NASDAQ: LTRY, LTRYW) (“Lottery.com” or “the Company”), a leading technology company transforming the intersection of gaming, sports and entertainment, today announced it is advancing its global expansion with the planned launch of the Sports.com Super App (the “Super App”)—a first-of-its-kind digital destination for sports fans worldwide. The Super App is designed to combine live streaming, social engagement, e-commerce and gamification into a single immersive ecosystem.

The Super App, which is scheduled to launch in select global markets in Q3 2025, will initially focus on soccer and motorsport—two verticals Sports.com has been aggressively expanding into through a series of high-profile sponsorships and strategic initiatives. The Super App will be built on an existing platform development by Galaxy Racer Holdings Limited (“GXR”), The GXR app has achieved more than one million monthly active subscribers organically, demonstrating significant early traction and category-defining potential.

“We’ve spent the past two years building Sports.com around key pillars like soccer and motorsport,” said Mark Bircham, Director of Sports.com. “This acquisition and the launch of the Sports.com Super App is the culmination of a precise strategy to consolidate fragmented sports experiences. Our partnerships with emerging motorsport stars like Callum Ilott, Louis Foster, and Sebastian Murray, along with this technology acquisition sets the stage for an aggressive media expansion that will redefine how fans watch, play and engage with their favorite leagues, teams, and players.”

The Super App will integrate six primary features into a single experience: live streaming, community chat hubs, stats-based social media, e-commerce, real-money and fantasy sports gaming, and sports news. The Super App aims to engage fans across the full lifecycle of the sports experience, tapping into the 4–5 hours of average fan interaction beyond match time each week.

Revenue streams will include premium streaming subscriptions, in-app advertising, merchandising and interactive gamified challenges. Plans are underway to extend into additional sports verticals and incorporate immersive streaming experiences later this year.

To accelerate the development timeline for the Super App, Lottery.com has signed a Letter of Intent (LOI) to acquire a 51% controlling interest in the sports and technology assets of GXR, valuing the transaction at $10 million pre-money. Subject to due diligence and final agreement, the deal allows Lottery.com to fund the $5.1 million initial investment via cash, stock, or a combination at a fixed $3.00 share price. A $15 million financing commitment has also been pledged by Lottery.com to fuel expansion of the Sports.com Super App.

All GXR unencumbered assets, including its tech stack and user base, will be transferred to a new entity (NewCo), of which Lottery.com will initially own 51%. The agreement includes a call option to acquire 100% ownership of NewCo by the end of 2027. Exclusivity has been secured through June 30, 2025, with an automatic 30-day extension, and closing is anticipated on or before August 1, 2025.

“This is a transformational moment for the worldwide sports media ecosystem,” said Paul Roy, Founder and CEO of GXR. “Together with Lottery.com and Sports.com, we are developing the world’s first true sports super app. As global licensing discussions advance, and integration with the Lottery.com family of brands begins, we see a future where fans control their entire live event experience—on the Super App, across all screens, in every corner of the globe.”

