Reitar Logtech Holdings Signs Strategic MOU with Rich Harvest Agricultural Produce Limited

HONG KONG, June 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reitar Logtech Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: RITR) (“Reitar” or the “Company”), a pioneer in providing comprehensive "Property Logistics Technology (PLT)" solutions, today announced the signing of a strategic Memorandum of Understanding (the “MOU”) with Rich Harvest Agricultural Produce Limited (“Rich Harvest”), a leading Asian smart agriculture enterprise. With eight farming bases in China covering over 1,333 hectares (20,000 mu), the two parties intend to explore collaboration opportunities integrating blockchain traceability technology, digital payment solutions, and smart cold chain technology in cross-border agricultural supply chains to jointly build an innovative agricultural supply chain ecosystem.

Collaboration Overview

The parties plan to develop an integrated technology platform combining a blockchain-based traceability system with automated cold chain infrastructure. Rich Harvest operates eight farming bases in the mainland, located in Ningxia, Guizhou, Henan, Hebei, Jiangxi, Xinjiang, Heilongjiang, and Guangdong Qingxin, spanning over 1,333 hectares (20,000 mu), and has established a "farm-to-table" traceability system based on barcode and RFID tracking. Under the proposed collaboration, Rich Harvest will leverage Reitar's expertise in automated cold chain infrastructure and technical solutions to achieve the following synergies:

IoT sensing technology for real-time monitoring

Access to Reitar’s large automated cold storage facilities in Kwai Chung

Introduction of blockchain smart contract-driven tokenized supply chain finance to optimize capital flow efficiency in agricultural supply chains



Strategic Framework

According to the MOU, the two parties intend to explore three collaboration areas:

Jointly develop a blockchain system for recording farming, harvesting, transportation and sales data to enhance end-to-end visibility in the supply chain. Digital Payment Integration: Subject to applicable regulatory approvals and requirements, explore the deployment of digital payment solutions including the Company's proposed stablecoin payment system to automate settlement processes.





Subject to applicable regulatory approvals and requirements, explore the deployment of digital payment solutions including the Company's proposed stablecoin payment system to automate settlement processes. Smart Cold Chain Integration: Integration of Rich Harvest’s agricultural operations with Reitar’s automated cold storage capabilities and logistics solutions, exploring AI-driven temperature control and inventory management systems.



Implementation Plan

The collaboration will be carried out in phases:

Launch a pilot project to export approximately 30 tons of fresh food daily from Rich Harvest's Guizhou farm to Hong Kong, including vegetables, fruits, chickens, ducks, gooses, lambs, pork & beef. Deploy IoT sensors at harvesting and packaging stages and connect to Reitar's large cold storage facility in Kwai Chung as the central cold chain storage and distribution hub. Phase 2 (targeted for Q1 2026): On one hand, onboard Hong Kong supermarkets and wet markets to the digital payment system to promote real-world application of the stablecoin at the retail end; on the other, retrofit cold chain fleets with blockchain temperature control for safer transport.



This strategic collaboration demonstrates Reitar's commitment to continuous innovation in the field of smart logistics. Going forward, the two parties will bring more transparent, efficient, and secure agricultural supply chain solutions to the Greater Bay Area and even global markets.

About Rich Harvest Agricultural Produce Limited

Founded in 2006, Rich Harvest is a vertically integrated agriculture enterprise that supplies daily fresh vegetable, fresh fruits, chickens, ducks, gooses, lambs, pork & beef to Hong Kong, Macau, and mainland China. The company operates farming bases across mainland China covering over 1,333 hectares through its “Company + Farmers” model, which provides seeds, organic fertilizers, organic feeds and technical guidance to farming operations. Rich Harvest maintains its ezTRACK platform for full supply chain traceability, with exports complying with SGS international standards and government quality systems.

About Reitar Logtech

Reitar Logtech Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: RITR) went public on NASDAQ in 2024 and is the first comprehensive industry solution provider in Asia focused on "Property + Logistics Technology" (PLT). As an industry pioneer in innovation, the group is committed to the full life cycle management of logistics assets and technology empowerment, building an integrated platform covering investment development, operational management, and digital transformation. Reitar drives innovation through "asset value enhancement" and "technology application," effectively achieving synergistic growth in clients' asset operational efficiency and economic benefits while promoting the efficient allocation and cross-industry integration of logistics industry resources.