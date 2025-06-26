Increasing Adoption of Drones in Commercial Sectors Leading to a Revolution in Big Data Cloud Services

PALM BEACH, Fla., June 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FN Media Group News Commentary - The increasing adoption of drones in commercial sectors is leading to a revolution in big data cloud services. Launching a drone to capture images is the preliminary step in the drone information acquisition process. The captured images then require correction, calibration, processing, storage, and efficient evaluation. The increasing need to evaluate imagery is a key factor driving the adoption of drone imagery software and cloud-based applications, which possess the ability to upload, share, store, and process aerial images. Moreover, there has been a steep increase in the use of cloud-based in-memory computing platform amongst businesses as it accelerates analytics, processes, and predictive capabilities. The global drone data service market size is expected to reach USD 15.05 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 39.0% through 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The growth can be attributed to the growing usage of information acquired by drones in operational and big data analytics. The increasing need for UAV imagery analysis is presumed to impact the global drone imagery processing software industry positively and add a new horizon in imagery storage technologies. The report said: “By gathering information on a larger scale, service providers can now process unprecedented levels of detailed information and turn it into actionable information. UAV companies, such as PrecisionHawk, are transforming their business processes to enhance their focus on drone data processing rather than UAV manufacturing." Active Companies in the markets today include ZenaTech, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZENA), Draganfly Inc. (NASDAQ: DPRO), Safe Pro Group Inc. (NASDAQ: SPAI), Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE: TDY), and AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (NYSE: UAVS).

ZenaTech (NASDAQ:ZENA) Signs Offer to Acquire North Carolina Land Surveying Company to Expand State Operations and Government Customers - ZenaTech, Inc. (FSE: 49Q) (BMV: ZENA) ("ZenaTech"), a technology company specializing in AI (Artificial Intelligence) drone, Drone as a Service (DaaS), enterprise SaaS, announces it has signed an offer to acquire a well-established North Carolina-based land surveying company with a strong government customer base. The proposed acquisition expands operations in the state when combined with a previously announced proposed land survey acquisition with operations in North Carolina. With over three decades of success serving government agencies, municipal governments, construction companies, and real estate developers, this strategic acquisition would significantly advance the company’s regional market penetration as well as growth in the US Southeast.

“This proposed acquisition aligns with our strategy to build a robust, scalable, national Drone as a Service business while empowering strong regional and local hubs and recurring revenue opportunities,” said Shaun Passley, Ph.D., ZenaTech CEO. “We plan to embed AI-powered drone technology into critical land survey workflows providing unparalleled speed and precision. Land surveys are a first step to innovating multiple legacy businesses and inefficient processes with our DaaS model and our drones.”

The land survey company offers comprehensive services include boundary surveys, topographic and site planning surveys, ALTA (American Land Title Association) / ACSM (American Congress on Surveying and Mapping) surveys, construction staking, and other essential survey solutions for permitting, financing, and construction across city, county, and commercial sectors.

ZenaTech’s Drone as a Service (DaaS) business model offers both business and government customers reduced costs and convenience to utilize drones to streamline legacy processes and manual tasks such as inspections, surveying, maintenance, precision agriculture and inventory management , there is no need to purchase drone hardware and software, find a drone pilot, manage maintenance and operation, or acquire regulatory approvals. The model also offers scalability to use more often or less often based on business needs and utilizes ZenaDrone’s multifunction AI autonomous drones.

The company has closed five acquisitions across the US to date as part of its DaaS business model and strategy and has announced it plans to complete 20 more acquisitions in the next 12 months. Continued… Read this full release by visiting: https://www.financialnewsmedia.com/news-zena/

Other recent developments in the markets include:

TB2 Aerospace LLC, in collaboration with Draganfly Inc. (NASDAQ: DPRO), a drone solutions, and systems developer, recently said it is proud to announce the successful deployment and performance of the Drone Recharging Operational Payload System (DROPS) during the U.S. Army’s Sustainment Modernization Experiment 2025 (SMEX25).

Throughout SMEX25’s week-long field exercises, the DROPS system, integrated with Draganfly’s Commander 3XL, achieved a 100% success rate in autonomously deploying, recovering, and recharging TB2’s tactical resupply pods. The event provided an opportunity to validate real-world operational performance in austere and high-demand scenarios, drawing praise from defence evaluators and technology observers alike.

“The successful deployment of DROPS at SMEX25 underscores our commitment to advancing autonomous logistics solutions,” said Hank Scott, CEO of TB2 Aerospace. “Our system’s performance in a live operational environment validates its potential to revolutionize military tactical resupply and contested logistics.”

Safe Pro Group Inc. (NASDAQ: SPAI), a leader in AI-powered security solutions, is honored to recently be featured in a recent investigative piece by Grist Magazine, titled "How 3 Years of War Have Ravaged Ukraine’s Forests, and the People Who Depend on Them."

Safe Pro AI is helping lead a critical technological response to one of the war’s deadliest and most enduring legacies: land mines and unexploded ordnance (UXO). Utilizing AI and drone-based remote sensing, Safe Pro is working alongside humanitarian organizations and government partners to rapidly detect, map, and facilitate the safer and more efficient removal of UXO. This technology can be especially valuable in areas where land mines have triggered catastrophic wildfires, endangering both people and the environment. According to a report published by the United Nations Economic Commission for Europe, Ukraine has experienced profound socio-economic disruption due to the conflict’s impact on key sectors including timber production with losses amounting to approximately €447.73 million. The primary damages involve the destruction of infrastructure, equipment, and substantial harm to protected natural areas, estimated at over €2.3 billion. Restoring this potential will require considerable effort and resources.

Teledyne FLIR Defense, part of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE: TDY) recently announced that its Black Hornet® 4 Personal Reconnaissance System has successfully completed the required NDAA and cyber security verification process and been approved for the Blue UAS List with an Authority to Operate.

Led by the Defense Innovation Unit (DIU), Blue UAS vets and verifies commercial drone technology for the Department of Defense and U.S. government. The Blue UAS List gives users access to a wide range of drone systems that can meet their diverse needs. In February, Teledyne FLIR announced that Black Hornet 4 was selected by DoD operators from among more than 35 uncrewed aerial system (UAS) products, all rigorously tested during DIU’s ‘Blue UAS Refresh’ event.

"We are honored to see Black Hornet 4 added to the Blue UAS List, knowing that more operators across our military and federal government will be able to benefit from this one-of-a-kind drone and its distinct capabilities," said Dr. JihFen Lei, president of Teledyne FLIR Defense. "DIU is filling a critical national need in meeting mission requirements by executing a more expansive Blue UAS program, and we have valued our partnership with them throughout the verification process."

AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (NYSE: UAVS), a leading provider of advanced drone and aerial imaging solutions, recently announced the sale of two additional eBee X drones to South Korea, expanding the country’s installed base of AgEagle’s eBee drones to more than 100 units. This milestone strengthens AgEagle’s strategic partnership with South Korea and reinforces its position as a leader in the Asia-Pacific drone market.

The eBee X, AgEagle’s flagship fixed-wing mapping drone, is engineered for high-precision geospatial data collection and is ideally suited for applications including surveying, mapping, and photogrammetry. This latest sale builds on a well-established fleet, further strengthening AgEagle’s reputation as a trusted provider of cutting-edge unmanned aerial systems.

