Ultrack Systems Inc. (OTC: MJLB) Launches “PUR Rx” — A Scalable Digital Healthcare Platform Through Joint Venture with Synergy Health Rx Corp.

CONCORD, Ontario, June 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ultrack Systems Inc. (OTC: MJLB) is excited to announce the official launch of PUR Rx, a next-generation digital health platform formed through a 50/50 joint venture with Synergy Health Rx Corp. Designed to transform how Canadians access prescribed therapies, PUR Rx merges digital innovation with trusted medical infrastructure to deliver patient-first care at scale.

With the market for digital health in Canada expected to exceed CAD $4.7 billion by 2026 (Statista) and showing compound annual growth of 8.3%, PUR Rx arrives at a pivotal moment. The platform is poised to capture significant share in a sector driven by virtual care, streamlined prescriptions, and personalized healthcare delivery.

“PUR Rx is more than a joint venture—it’s a bold leap forward into the future of digital medicine,” said Reno Calabrigo, CEO of Ultrack Systems Inc. “This initiative perfectly blends our technology and branding strengths with Synergy Health’s healthcare credibility and regulatory footprint.”

Positioned at the Crossroads of Digital Health & Revenue Recurrence

PUR Rx leverages Ultrack’s proven capabilities in digital marketing, smart logistics, and user acquisition to accelerate platform growth and patient enrollment. Simultaneously, Synergy Health Rx contributes licensed infrastructure, prescription fulfillment, and a robust patient network, offering immediate operational scalability and regulatory compliance.

Key Platform Features:

Virtual care access & real-time eligibility checks

Prescription management through a licensed network

Secure portals for patients and providers

Data-driven marketing funnel to increase LTV (lifetime value) per user

Marketing-Driven Expansion with Ultrack at the Helm

Ultrack will lead the strategic rollout and brand development of PUR Rx through:

Paid digital campaigns targeting specific therapeutic verticals

SEO/SEM and geo-targeted outreach across Ontario

B2C and B2B lead funnels for patient and clinic acquisition

Investor-focused awareness campaigns and quarterly updates

Ultrack has committed to funding up to $10,000 per quarter in marketing spend through 2025, reflecting a lean but impactful customer acquisition strategy. This figure is expected to grow in 2026 as PUR Rx expands its footprint across Canada.

Competitive Advantage: Combining Agility with Compliance

While larger public digital health players like WELL Health Technologies and Dialogue Health Technologies have shown strong investor interest based on revenue growth and SaaS-style healthcare delivery models, PUR Rx differentiates itself through:

Joint ownership of infrastructure and patient data

Built-in fulfillment and regulatory compliance

Lower CAC (customer acquisition cost) due to Ultrack's digital edge

Agility to pivot into emerging markets or underserved communities

These advantages offer institutional upside and retail investor appeal, especially as digital-first healthcare becomes the new norm post-pandemic.

Financial Outlook: Recurring Revenue, Scalable Model

The PUR Rx venture is targeting 25%–30% annual revenue growth over the next three years, supported by recurring service fees, prescription margins, and third-party payer partnerships. As the platform gains traction, expansion into additional Canadian provinces and telehealth integrations will enable new revenue streams and possible white-label licensing opportunities.

About Ultrack Systems Inc.

Ultrack Systems Inc. (OTC: MJLB) is a technology and logistics innovator focused on digital marketing, smart infrastructure, and operational scale across healthcare, transportation, and enterprise verticals. The company enables growth through turnkey branding systems, digital outreach, and strategic partnerships.

About Synergy Health Rx Corp.

Synergy Health Rx Corp. is a licensed health services provider specializing in prescription management, patient education, and coordinated care delivery across Ontario. Known for its advocacy-first approach, the company brings operational excellence and compliance assurance to PUR Rx.

INVESTOR NOTE:

With healthcare increasingly shifting toward virtual care, tech-enabled prescribing, and personalized patient experiences, MJLB’s launch of PUR Rx marks a high-leverage entry into a multi-billion-dollar, high-retention industry. Investors seeking exposure to the future of healthcare delivery—and the platforms that power it—should be watching Ultrack Systems Inc. closely.

