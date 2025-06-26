KraneShares KOID ETF: Humanoid Robot Rings Nasdaq Opening Bell





NEW YORK, June 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Krane Funds Advisors, LLC (“KraneShares”), a global asset management firm recognized for its innovative investment solutions, celebrated the launch of the KraneShares Global Humanoid and Embodied Intelligence Index ETF (Ticker: KOID). The historic event featured the first-ever humanoid robot to ring the iconic Nasdaq Opening Bell.

“We are thrilled to bring the first humanoid to ring the opening bell at Nasdaq to celebrate our Global Humanoid ETF: KOID,” said Jonathan Krane, CEO of KraneShares. “This event is a testament to the rapid advancements in robotics and artificial intelligence that could transform our world.”

Humanoid robots are already demonstrating impressive performance in human tasks in both factory and home settings. The Morgan Stanley Global Humanoid Model projects that there could be 1 billion humanoids and $5 trillion in annual revenue by 2050.1

“Today’s historic bell ringing by a humanoid robot marks a new era for investing in robotics and AI," said Giang Bui, Head of Equities and ETFs at Nasdaq. "Nasdaq is proud to support KraneShares and the launch of KOID as we celebrate innovation at the heart of global finance.”

The humanoid robot featured in the bell-ringing ceremony is the Unitree G1 Ultimate, supplied by RoboStore, the official partner of Unitree. RoboStore has been collaborating with Unitree for several years to drive the distribution and development of robotics within the U.S. education system.

"Robotics, especially humanoids, are on the verge of widespread adoption. The people accelerating this shift include educators and research teams like OpenMind, a Stanford-based group developing open-source robotics software,” said Teddy Haggerty, a representative from RoboStore. “Our goal at RoboStore is to get this technology into the hands of major universities, empowering the next generation of innovators.”

RoboStore and OpenMind jointly customized the robot, named “Iris,” for the occasion. Iris runs on OM1, OpenMind’s open-source operating system for embodied artificial intelligence, demonstrating advanced autonomy and human interaction. OM1 is set to be integrated into educational curricula nationwide through RoboStore’s programs.

The Nasdaq Opening Bell Ringing by a Humanoid Robot was a first for the exchange and a testament to the growing impact of robotics across industries.

For more information on the KraneShares Global Humanoid and Embodied Intelligence Index ETF (Ticker: KOID), please visit https://kraneshares.com/koid or consult your financial advisor.

About KraneShares

KraneShares is a specialist investment manager focused on China, Climate, and Alternatives. KraneShares seeks to provide innovative, high-conviction, and first-to-market strategies based on the firm and its partners' deep investing knowledge. KraneShares identifies and delivers groundbreaking capital market opportunities and believes investors should have cost-effective and transparent tools for attaining exposure to various asset classes. The firm was founded in 2013 and serves institutions and financial professionals globally. The firm is a signatory of the United Nations-supported Principles for Responsible Investment (UN PRI).

1. “Humanoids: 1bn Robots and $5tn Revenues by 2050, China is in Pole Position” Morgan Stanley Research, 4/28/2025.

Carefully consider the Funds’ investment objectives, risk factors, charges and expenses before investing. This and additional information can be found in the Funds' full and summary prospectus, which may be obtained by visiting www.kraneshares.com/koid. Read the prospectus carefully before investing.

Risk Disclosures:

Investing involves risk, including possible loss of principal. There can be no assurance that a Fund will achieve its stated objectives. Indices are unmanaged and do not include the effect of fees. One cannot invest directly in an index.

This information should not be relied upon as research, investment advice, or a recommendation regarding any products, strategies, or any security in particular. This material is strictly for illustrative, educational, or informational purposes and is subject to change. Certain content represents an assessment of the market environment at a specific time and is not intended to be a forecast of future events or a guarantee of future results; material is as of the dates noted and is subject to change without notice.

The Fund may invest in derivatives, which are often more volatile than other investments and may magnify the Fund’s gains or losses. A derivative (i.e., futures/forward contracts, swaps, and options) is a contract that derives its value from the performance of an underlying asset. The primary risk of derivatives is that changes in the asset’s market value and the derivative may not be proportionate, and some derivatives can have the potential for unlimited losses. Derivatives are also subject to liquidity and counterparty risk. The Fund is subject to liquidity risk, meaning that certain investments may become difficult to purchase or sell at a reasonable time and price. If a transaction for these securities is large, it may not be possible to initiate, which may cause the Fund to suffer losses. Counterparty risk is the risk of loss in the event that the counterparty to an agreement fails to make required payments or otherwise comply with the terms of the derivative.

AI-exposed companies face profitability challenges due to high research costs, competition, IP reliance, and regulatory risk. Product failures or safety concerns could be detrimental. Identifying AI companies accurately is complex. Tech firms face risks of product failure, obsolescence, regulatory impact, and uncertain profitability due to technological advancements and government policies. Certain tech investments may lack current profitability and future success is uncertain. The Fund is subject to non-U.S. issuers risk, which may be less liquid than investments in U.S. issuers, may have less governmental regulation and oversight, are typically subject to different investor protection standards than U.S. issuers, and the economic instability of the non-U.S. countries. Fluctuations in currency of foreign countries may have an adverse effect to domestic currency values. The Fund may invest in Initial Public Offerings (IPOs). Securities issued in IPOs have no trading history, and information about the companies may be available for very limited periods. In addition, the prices of securities sold in IPOs may be highly volatile. In addition, as the Fund increases in size, the impact of IPOs on the Fund’s performance will generally decrease.

Neither MerQube, Inc. nor any of its affiliates (collectively, “MerQube”) is the issuer or producer of KraneShares Global Humanoid & Embodied Intelligence Index ETF (the “Fund”) and MerQube has no duties, responsibilities, or obligations to investors in The Fund. The index underlying the The Fund is a product of MerQube and has been licensed for use by Krane Funds Advisors, LLC and its affiliates. Such index is calculated using, among other things, market data or other information (“Input Data”) from one or more sources (each a “Data Provider”). MerQube® is a registered trademark of MerQube, Inc. These trademarks have been licensed for certain purposes by Krane Funds Advisors, LLC and its affiliates in its capacity as the issuer of the The Fund. The Fund is not sponsored, endorsed, sold or promoted by MerQube, any Data Provider, or any other third party, and none of such parties make any representation regarding the advisability of investing in securities generally or in The Fund particularly, nor do they have any liability for any errors, omissions, or interruptions of the Input Data, MerQube Global Humanoid and Embodied Intelligence Index, or any associated data. Neither MerQube nor the Data Providers make any representation or warranty, express or implied, to the owners of the shares of The Fund or to any member of the public, of any kind, including regarding the ability of the MerQube Global Humanoid and Embodied Intelligence Index to track market performance or any asset class. The MerQube Global Humanoid and Embodied Intelligence Index is determined, composed and calculated by MerQube without regard to Krane Funds Advisors, LLC and its affiliates or the The Fund. MerQube and Data Providers have no obligation to take the needs of Krane Funds Advisors, LLC and its affiliates or the owners of The Fund into consideration in determining, composing or calculating the MerQube Global Humanoid and Embodied Intelligence Index. Neither MerQube nor any Data Provider is responsible for and have not participated in the determination of the prices or amount of The Fund or the timing of the issuance or sale of The Fund or in the determination or calculation of the equation by which The Fund is to be converted into cash, surrendered or redeemed, as the case may be. MerQube and Data Providers have no obligation or liability in connection with the administration, marketing or trading of The Fund. There is no assurance that investment products based on the MerQube Global Humanoid and Embodied Intelligence Index will accurately track index performance or provide positive investment returns. MerQube is not an investment advisor. Inclusion of a security within an index is not a recommendation by MerQube to buy, sell, or hold such security, nor is it considered to be investment advice.

NEITHER MERQUBE NOR ANY OTHER DATA PROVIDER GUARANTEES THE ADEQUACY, ACCURACY, TIMELINESS AND/OR THE COMPLETENESS OF THE MERQUBE GLOBAL HUMANOID AND EMBODIED INTELLIGENCE INDEX OR ANY DATA RELATED THERETO (INCLUDING DATA INPUTS) OR ANY COMMUNICATION WITH RESPECT THERETO. NEITHER MERQUBE NOR ANY OTHER DATA PROVIDERS SHALL BE SUBJECT TO ANY DAMAGES OR LIABILITY FOR ANY ERRORS, OMISSIONS, OR DELAYS THEREIN. MERQUBE AND ITS DATA PROVIDERS MAKE NO EXPRESS OR IMPLIED WARRANTIES, AND THEY EXPRESSLY DISCLAIM ALL WARRANTIES, OF MERCHANTABILITY OR FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE OR USE OR AS TO RESULTS TO BE OBTAINED BY KRANE FUNDS ADVISORS, LLC AND ITS AFFILIATES, OWNERS OF THE THE FUND, OR ANY OTHER PERSON OR ENTITY FROM THE USE OF THE MERQUBE GLOBAL HUMANOID AND EMBODIED INTELLIGENCE INDEX OR WITH RESPECT TO ANY DATA RELATED THERETO. WITHOUT LIMITING ANY OF THE FOREGOING, IN NO EVENT WHATSOEVER SHALL MERQUBE OR DATA PROVIDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY INDIRECT, SPECIAL, INCIDENTAL, PUNITIVE, OR CONSEQUENTIAL DAMAGES INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO, LOSS OF PROFITS, TRADING LOSSES, LOST TIME OR GOODWILL, EVEN IF THEY HAVE BEEN ADVISED OF THE POSSIBILITY OF SUCH DAMAGES, WHETHER IN CONTRACT, TORT, STRICT LIABILITY, OR OTHERWISE. THE FOREGOING REFERENCES TO “MERQUBE” AND/OR “DATA PROVIDER” SHALL BE CONSTRUED TO INCLUDE ANY AND ALL SERVICE PROVIDERS, CONTRACTORS, EMPLOYEES, AGENTS, AND AUTHORIZED REPRESENTATIVES OF THE REFERENCED PARTY.

Large capitalization companies may struggle to adapt fast, impacting their growth compared to smaller firms, especially in expansive times. This could result in lower stock returns than investing in smaller and mid-sized companies. In addition to the normal risks associated with investing, investments in smaller companies typically exhibit higher volatility. The Fund is new and does not yet have a significant number of shares outstanding. If the Fund does not grow in size, it will be at greater risk than larger funds of wider bid-ask spreads for its shares, trading at a greater premium or discount to NAV, liquidation and/or a trading halt. Narrowly focused investments typically exhibit higher volatility. The Fund’s assets are expected to be concentrated in a sector, industry, market, or group of concentrations to the extent that the Underlying Index has such concentrations. The securities or futures in that concentration could react similarly to market developments. Thus, the Fund is subject to loss due to adverse occurrences that affect that concentration.

A large number of shares of the Fund are held by a single shareholder or a small group of shareholders. Redemptions from these shareholders can harm Fund performance, especially in declining markets, leading to forced sales at disadvantageous prices, increased costs, and adverse tax effects for remaining shareholders. KOID is non-diversified.

ETF shares are bought and sold on an exchange at market price (not NAV) and are not individually redeemed from the Fund. However, shares may be redeemed at NAV directly by certain authorized broker-dealers (Authorized Participants) in very large creation/redemption units. The returns shown do not represent the returns you would receive if you traded shares at other times. Shares may trade at a premium or discount to their NAV in the secondary market. Brokerage commissions will reduce returns. Beginning 12/23/2020, market price returns are based on the official closing price of an ETF share or, if the official closing price isn't available, the midpoint between the national best bid and national best offer ("NBBO") as of the time the ETF calculates the current NAV per share. Prior to that date, market price returns were based on the midpoint between the Bid and Ask price. NAVs are calculated using prices as of 4:00 PM Eastern Time.

