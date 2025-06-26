Syncfusion® Drives AI-Powered Automation in Its Customer Support Platform, BoldDesk®

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., June 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Syncfusion®, Inc., the enterprise technology provider of choice, today announced significant updates to BoldDesk®, its customer service and help desk ticketing platform. This release includes new, AI-driven automation features that shorten response time, reduce manual work, and give developers greater control over customer-support data.

“BoldDesk began as an in-house project built by our own engineers to organize the daily support queue, and that personal experience shapes every iteration,” said Daniel Jebaraj, CEO of Syncfusion. “The latest enhancements focus on harnessing AI to do the busywork, while preserving the transparency, governance, and open-API flexibility support teams expect.”

These enhancements advance the BoldDesk Team’s goal to leverage AI for everyday support tasks and streamline agent workflows without adding complexity. The release centers on three themes: action-oriented AI; frictionless ticketing; and unified, omnichannel data. New features include:

Copilot can cancel orders, update licenses, and call external APIs directly from a ticket or chat. AI-suggested replies in notifications: The AI can insert a context-aware suggestion into the automatic email sent to customers when they submit a ticket.

In addition to these updates, BoldDesk continues to deliver its signature value: unlimited agents for a single flat fee, ticket resolutions up to three times faster than siloed inboxes, and a centralized workspace that scales with growing teams. BoldDesk customers can enable these new features today from the platform’s admin center. For more information, visit bolddesk.com.

About Syncfusion, Inc.

Headquartered in the technology hub of Research Triangle Park, N.C., Syncfusion, Inc.® delivers an award-winning ecosystem of developer control suites, embeddable BI platforms, and business software. Syncfusion was founded in 2001 with a single software component and a mission to support businesses of all sizes—from individual developers and start-ups to Fortune 500 enterprises. Though its pilot product, the Essential Studio® suite, has grown to over 1,900 developer controls, its mission remains the same. With offices in the U.S., India, and Kenya, Syncfusion prioritizes the customer experience by providing feature-rich solutions to help developers and enterprises solve complex problems, save money, and build high-performance, robust applications.

