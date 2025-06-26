Share purchase by Mowi ASA’s Board members

With reference to stock exchange notice of 14 May 2025 and partly remuneration to Mowi ASA’s shareholder-elected Board members in the form of shares.

All Board members of Mowi have today purchased shares in the company as set forth below. The share purchases are pursuant to a recommendation from the Nomination Committee which was adopted by the General Assembly on 4 June 2025.

The Nomination Committee is of the view that Directors on the Board of Mowi should be encouraged to invest in shares in the company, which is also in line with the Norwegian Code of Practice for Corporate Governance. Accordingly, all Board members have purchased shares at a market price of NOK 189.75 per share, equivalent to 3,186 shares in total.

Following the share purchases the Board members hold the following number of shares in Mowi. Please see attached notification details.

 Acquired sharesNew holding
Ørjan Svanevik (Chairman)6324,832
Kristian Melhuus3162,484
Kathrine Fredriksen (1)3161,729
Peder Strand3161,252
Lisbet K. Nærø3162,696
Kjersti Hobøl5271,586
Leif Teksum3165,928
Marit Øvergård Utnes1581,399
Eivind Kallbekken1581,993
John Olav Johansen131899

1)  Kathrine Fredriksen is a member of the class of Beneficiaries of the Trusts which indirectly control Geveran Trading Co Limited. For further information, see mowi.com/investors. Geveran Trading Co Limited owns 77,568,926 shares in Mowi ASA and holds TRS agreements with underlying exposure of 4,000,000 shares.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 4-1, 4-2 and 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

