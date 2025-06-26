Digital Twin Consortium Announces TalTech as Regional Branch Organizer for the Baltic Region

BOSTON, MA, June 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Digital Twin Consortium® (DTC) today announced an agreement with Tallinn University of Technology (TalTech) to be the Regional Branch Organizer (RBO) for the Baltic region. TalTech will lead DTC engagements with industry, government, and academia across Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania, advancing standards, interoperability, and real-world digital twin deployments.

DTC and TalTech will collaborate on standards development, reference use cases, training programs, and proofs of concept (POCs) across multiple verticals, including smart cities, manufacturing, and energy. Both organizations will leverage their networks to accelerate regional innovation and facilitate the exchange of global best practices.

“Becoming a Regional Branch Organizer for the Digital Twin Consortium is a strategic milestone for TalTech and the broader Baltic region,” said Professor Vladimir Kuts, Head of the RBO initiative at Tallinn University of Technology. “This role allows us to accelerate regional innovation, strengthen collaboration between academia and industry, and bring real-world impact through digital twin technologies. We look forward to shaping the future of digital ecosystems across Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania while contributing to global best practices.”

“We’re excited to have TalTech as an RBO in the Baltic region,” said Dan Isaacs, GM & CTO of the DTC. “With its expertise in engineering IT and applied science and contacts within the Baltic region, TalTech will help drive the adoption of digital twins in the region.”

RBOs drive awareness and adoption of digital twins, developing and implementing use cases throughout the digital twin lifecycle. They also conduct local Digital Twin Consortium events and joint promotional activities. As the RBO in Northeast Europe, TalTech will collaborate with other RBOs worldwide to host regional DTC events and conduct joint promotional activities.

Tallinn University of Technology

Tallinn University of Technology (TalTech) is the leading technical university in Estonia, known for its cutting-edge research and innovation in engineering, IT, and applied sciences. As a Regional Branch Organizer (RBO) of the Digital Twin Consortium®, TalTech will spearhead efforts to promote and implement digital twin technologies in the Baltic region. TalTech fosters collaboration among academia, industry, and government and advances initiatives related to standards, interoperability, training, and real-world applications across various sectors, including smart cities, manufacturing, maritime, and energy. TalTech’s designation as an RBO demonstrates its leadership in digital transformation and its commitment to advancing next-generation technologies. For more information, visit https://taltech.ee/en/

About Digital Twin Consortium

Digital Twin Consortium is The Authority in Digital Twin. It coalesces industry, government, and academia to drive consistency in vocabulary, architecture, security, and interoperability of digital twin technology. It advances digital twin technology in many industries, from Aerospace to natural resources. Digital Twin Consortium is a program of the Object Management Group. For more information, visit https://www.digitaltwinconsortium.org.

Note to editors: Digital Twin Consortium is a registered trademark of OMG. See the listing of all OMG trademarks. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Attachment